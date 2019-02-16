CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



NSD BY POSITION: QB | RB | WR | TE | OL National Signing Day has come and gone. Recruiting classes are mostly finished and the results are ready to be dissected. Today, Rivals.com's position-by-position look at the 2019 cycle moves forward with the country's top defensive line classes.

1. ALABAMA

Antonio Alfano Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Crimson Tide finished with the second-best recruiting class nationally and they loaded up with outstanding defensive line signees led by five-star Antonio Alfano, who dominated all week at the All-American Bowl. Alfano is already in Tuscaloosa and is quickly putting on weight. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him on the field early. Other than the five-star recruit, Alabama also landed four-star defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher, who picked the Crimson Tide over in-state power LSU. Four-star Byron Young could emerge as a superstar in this class and then Alabama also signed four-stars Justin Eboigbe, Braylen Ingraham and Kevin Harris. Massive three-star defensive tackle DJ Dale rounds out the excellent crop.

2. FLORIDA

Khris Bogle Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Dan Mullen pieced together an excellent defensive line group led by athletic defensive ends with length like four-stars Khris Bogle, who flipped from Alabama to the Gators, and Lloyd Summerall, one of three Lakeland stars to pick the in-state program. Four-star Mohamoud Diabate from Auburn, Ala., fits that bill as well and he had a strong week at the All-American Bowl. Florida also went into the state of Georgia to land 6-foot-5, 305-pound four-star defensive tackle Jaelin Humphries, who could provide early help up the middle.

3. MICHIGAN

Christopher Hinton Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Loading up across the defensive line was a priority for Jim Harbaugh in this recruiting class and five-star defensive tackle Christopher Hinton could be special. He was completely unstoppable at the All-American Bowl and there doesn’t seem to be any questions about whether offensive tackle or defensive end would be his best position now. Hinton played inside in San Antonio and no one could even come close to slowing him down. Four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith and four-star defensive end Michael Morris from Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage are also standouts. Three-star recruits Davis Ojabo and Gabe Newburg are two others to watch.

4. OREGON

Kayvon Thibodeaux Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

5. SOUTH CAROLINA

Zacch Pickens Nick Lucero/Rivals.com