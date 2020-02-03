Signing Day 2020 is upon us. Each year on the first Wednesday of February, high school players can sign their letter of intent and make it official which school they will attend.

As always Southern California is loaded with top high school prospects.

Here is a list of some names that you will be seeing a lot of in the next few years at the collegiate level on the offensive side of the ball, headlined by five-star Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young.





Quarterback

Headliner: Bryce Young, Mater Dei High School

Young nudged out D.J. Uiagalelei for the top quarterback spot in this article. The Mater Dei product ranked second in the nation and the St. John Bosco product ranked third.

The dual-threat 6’0 quarterback Young is the top ranked quarterback in the nation. He can make all the throws from the pocket and outside of it with ease and accuracy and was selected to play in the All-American Bowl.

He threw for 71 touchdowns and 4,528 yards as a senior for the Monarchs with a 71.9 completion percentage. He has signed with Alabama.





Running Back

Headliner: Chris Street, JSerra High School

Street is the top ranked running back in Southern California. He had a breakout junior season with 1,342 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns; he had 547 rushing yards as a senior with seven rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores.

The 5’10 185 pound back has impressive quickness and the ability to make guys miss. He also showed his versatility by catching the ball well out of the backfield. Street has signed with Cal. He along with Bishop Amat’s Damien Moore form a talented running back duo headed to Berkeley.





Wide Receiver

Headliner: Gary Bryant, Corona Centennial High School

Bryant is the top ranked wide receiver in California and the nation’s 7th ranked WR is ranked 46th overall in the country. One of the most explosive players in the country, Bryant had 1,134 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, and averaged 19.6 yards per reception.

He also had two rushing scores and two punt returns for touchdowns. The 5’11 wide out has impressive speed and quickness with the ball. He also has the toughness to catch the ball across the middle and in traffic.

Bryant committed to USC at the All-American Bowl and is already enrolled in school. He is the headliner of the Trojans’ recruiting class.





Tight End

Headliner: Mark Redman, Corona Del Mar High School

Corona Del Mar’s Redman is the top tight end in California. He made plays and stood out as part of a deep Sea King receiving corp that with Washington signee Ethan Garbers throwing the ball went 16-0 and won a state championship.

He is a good athlete with size at 6’6 245. He is physical at the line of scrimmage in run block and can flex out and make plays down the field. The four-star is ranked as the seventh best tight end in the country and 248th player overall.

He had 979 receiving yards, 72 catches, and 13 touchdowns as a senior. Redman is signed with Washington.





Offensive Tackle

Headliner: Jeffrey Persi, JSerra High School

Persi is the second JSerra Lion in this article and is one of the top offensive lineman in the state. The four-star is a physical offensive tackle that excels in run block.

He also has an impressive frame at 6’7 265 that will be developed at the college level at Michigan.

Persi also has good feet and a quick first step in pass block. His head coach at JSerra was former USC and NFL offensive lineman Pat Harlow. Persi has signed to play for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.





Offensive Guard

Headliner: Jonah Monheim, Moorpark High School

The Musketeer Monheim is the top ranked offensive guard in California. USC signed six offensive linemen in the early signing period and Monheim was the highest ranked of the bunch.

The 6’4 280 pounder is a physical lineman that could play inside at guard or at tackle. Rivals does not specify offensive guards so Monheim is listed as a tackle but will play guard in college.

The Trojans won out over Oklahoma among others for the offensive lineman. The four-star is ranked as the 34th ranked offensive tackle in the nation.





Center

Headliner: Myles Murao, Mater Dei High School

Murao was the leader of the offensive line that Bryce Young set records with at Mater Dei. The four-star center is ranked as the third best at his position in the nation and 164th overall in the country.

The 6’3 265 pound center is versatile, having played all over the offensive line throughout his three year varsity career starting at right tackle as a sophomore.

Murao had a strong showing at the All-American Bowl. He is physical in the run game and athletic enough to excel in pass protection against speed rushers. That athleticism is shown by his pass-catching touchdown as a junior for the Monarchs.

He is signed with Washington.



