UNLV and new head coach T.J. Oetzelberger picked up a nice piece on Friday when three-star shooting guard Nick Blake announced that he will return home for college.

A native of Las Vegas who spent the last season at Los Angeles (Calif.) Middlebrooks Academy, Blake picked the Rebels over his other finalist Kansas State on Friday. He had taken an official visit to UNLV earlier in the week.

“Nick Choose UNLV because of the opportunity to play the game he loves ... for his city,” Blake’s travel team coach Lamar Bigby of the Las Vegas Knicks told Rivals.com. “With Support from his family, loved ones and Friends. Coach TJ Otezlburger and DeMarlo Slocum both believe Nick can be a special player for the Rebels.”