CaliforniaPreps - NorCal’s Teagan Brown: The World Changer

What is it about 5-11 Oak Ridge High prospect Teagan Brown? For one thing she can really really shoot for her Jason Kidd Select squad. It’s more. Is it her fierce drives where she kicks it out to freshman phenom Jordan Lee of St Mary’s at just the right moment, T always makes the correct hoop play. Nah, more than that. Is it her vast amount of D1 offers, from all over the country, or her spectacular prep GPA? No, it’s that she’s genuine, that person who will make a squad better, just world class, like E-Woods has rarely ever seen in a human. Period.



Teagan Brown

I asked T-Brown why she plays this game and she told your humble writer, “I’ve put countless hours into the game, my family played sports, I play for my teammates, it’s my passion. “I also love nature - you can find me cliff jumping into the water, and I like to hike. But basketball, it brings out my inner competitor. I just love the game with all my heart.” Watch her play once and your breath will be taken away like mine was in Bakersfield a few weeks ago. 100. Chillin with T’s super fire teammates, loved flipping Jordan Lee and Amaya Bonner some SLAM shorts because they are dope on court beating any and all in their way giving the 30 ball to the comp. Best get out their way. L’s are not in Teagan Brown’s vocabulary and her intellectual acumen, so advanced, she like a rare gem to talk to.



Teagan (#11) and her Oak Ridge teammates

My guy Kameo Williams of Gems in the Gym said he’s been following Teagan since her 7th grade and appreciates her greatly. His words run deep, from a real one indeed. http://www.gemsinthegym.com Who does #11T-Brown want to give a quote about her in this story? Her trainer Dontae Miller. Feel his words on her, “Teagan needs to keep impacting others by just being herself. I tell her, just be YOU Teagan!” #Dope advice Teagan’s mom and dad Jill and Ben Brown, they gave the world a gem of a kid. She has a final list of 3 phenom schools: Columbia, known for its impeccable academics and coaches, University of San Francisco, she says the coaches are personable, and vaunted power hoop program Gonzaga, a school she hopes to get an offer from. Choices, choices. Me, E-Woods? I never played D1 ball so I’m a lil jealous of Teagan but proud to be her friend. One school is going to be beyond lucky because she’s a fantastic student and player for the ages! Peep this incredible video of her playing:

What you have to love about T-Brown is that she takes to heart the advice of her grandfather Vern, her mother’s dad. He would tell her, “It’s a great day to be alive.” Imagine how youngsters don’t listen to the wisdom of others. Me? I listen to my editor, Dave Keefer, he gives me advice. I’m glad Teagan uses advice. She knows to win that it takes 5 people on a court, that it takes trust to play “D”. To get that stop, you have to be energized. All the hours I’ve talked to Teagan, she kept telling me, “Erik, my secret sauce is the hours in the gym. It’s why I got good, life has no shortcuts.” I love this kid. I love to pick kids that are overlooked to do stories on. I don’t always do my features on a 5 star kid going to South Carolina. Give me a Teagan Brown, all day baby. Go and see her ball out and then you’ll know what I’m talking about fosho. T? She’s working on that swag too. How, do you ask? Dribble time, loose handles like Rafer Alston, Kyrie Irving, B-Jennings, just that mad crazy change direction to the rim, put that defender in the mixer.



Teagan Brown

Me? I wish I could put a dude in the mixer, I’d tell em like J-Harden, finger pointed in air down, “Sorry son, you got put in the blender bro.” Now Teagan isn’t so gangster like me, but I’m unlike any 1st grade teacher you ever met, right? I told her once, “I wish I had students like you in my class T, your personality is breathtaking T.” What bigger compliment can you give a person, then to tell them you appreciate them? Who else appreciates Teagan? Armando Pazos, he’s the dope coach in San Francisco that runs all the 8 Jason Kidd Select AAU squads. Love that guy with all my heart, my Guatemalan brother. Hope he gets an EYBL contract, bet he will. T-Brown says, “Armando has always been there. In my tough times, he helped me connect with coaches, whatever I needed.” #Armando is the ultimate real one Teagan’s brother, Jacob Brown says this of her, “Teagan is an amazing basketball player and she has worked hard on her game for a long time. It’s great to see how her work in the gym and athletic talent has translated to success on the court. “Watching her play is always so fun and I know she will be going on to great things in the future and I can’t wait to see it!” Jacob is a baller himself at Vanguard University in SoCal.



Teagan and fam