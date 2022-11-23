Notre Dame vs. Modesto Christian highlights Nor Cal Tip Off Classic
The fifteenth annual Nor Cal Tip-Off Classic will be held Saturday November 26, 2022 at Dublin High School in Dublin, CA.
The event is designed to promote/showcase Northern California basketball to college coaches, media/scouts and the general public.
There will be eight games on the day beginning at 9:30 am. High-profile programs such as Campolindo (Moraga), Grant (Sacramento), Vanden (Fairfield), Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), Inderkum (Sacramento) and Riordan (San Francisco) will be featured.
The event will culminate with the marquee matchup at 8:30 pm between Nor Cal power and 2022 state Open-Division runner-up Modesto Christian and So Cal titan Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks.
An impressive TEN players have currently committed to Division I schools that will be participating in the event.
This group is lead by the trio from Notre Dame: 2023 wing Dusty Stromer (Gonzaga), 2023 guard Caleb Foster (Duke) and 2024 guard Mercy Miller (Houston). Miller is the son of noted rapper Master P.
Other Division I commits are all in the 2023 class: guard BJ Davis of Modesto Christian (San Diego State), guard/wing Courtney Anderson Jr of Dublin (Colorado), guard Ryan Beasley of Dougherty Valley (USF), forward Derek Sangster of Archbishop Mitty (Princeton), guard Money Williams of Oakland (Montana), center Andrew McKeever of Granada (St. Mary’s) and guard Varick Lewis of Monterey Trail (Long Beach State).
Promising 2023 players who are Division I prospects are guard Donovan Cooks from Dublin, post Jordan Bobo from Grant, forward Tyler Harris from Granada, guard King-Jhsanni Wilhite from Riordan, guard Jalen Glenn of Inderkum and post Prince Oseya and guard Darius Smith- both from Modesto Christian.
The class of 2024 is lead by elite-level and nationally-ranked guard Jamari Phillips of Modesto Christian.
Other D-1 prospects include wings Tyler Thompson and Ahsan Huff of Vanden, guard Darnell Hunter of Grant, guard Connor Amundsen of Clovis North, wing NaVaughn Long of Granada, guards Kaia Berridge and Nathan Tshamaia and center Lolo Taaga of Archbishop Riordan, and guards Brandon Gibson and Ben Roseborough of Monterey Trail.
Division I prospects in the 2025 class include guard Loukas Jones of Clovis North, guard Angelino Mark of Notre Dame and forward Jasir Rencher of Archbishop Riordan.
The class of 2026 presents Division I prospects wing Andre Gomez of Grant, guard Rashad Cotton of Modesto Christian, forward Zach White of Notre Dame, and guard Andrew Hilman and forward Alex Kuminga of Archbishop Riordan.
For further information and/or media credentials contact event director Gerry Freitas at gerryfreitas@hotmail.com.
Hash tag is #NorCalTipOff.