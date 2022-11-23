The fifteenth annual Nor Cal Tip-Off Classic will be held Saturday November 26, 2022 at Dublin High School in Dublin, CA.

The event is designed to promote/showcase Northern California basketball to college coaches, media/scouts and the general public.

There will be eight games on the day beginning at 9:30 am. High-profile programs such as Campolindo (Moraga), Grant (Sacramento), Vanden (Fairfield), Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), Inderkum (Sacramento) and Riordan (San Francisco) will be featured.

The event will culminate with the marquee matchup at 8:30 pm between Nor Cal power and 2022 state Open-Division runner-up Modesto Christian and So Cal titan Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks.

An impressive TEN players have currently committed to Division I schools that will be participating in the event.

This group is lead by the trio from Notre Dame: 2023 wing Dusty Stromer (Gonzaga), 2023 guard Caleb Foster (Duke) and 2024 guard Mercy Miller (Houston). Miller is the son of noted rapper Master P.



