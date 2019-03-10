Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-10 14:44:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Open Division Finals- Sierra Canyon Dominates in 76-52 victory over Sheldon

Ak7shj7vscrjyov0jszg
Open Division State Champions Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
Photo by Gerry Freitas
Gerry Freitas
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

SACRAMENTO – The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers were DOMINANT in completely man-handling the Sheldon Huskies in a 76-52 victory for the Open Division state championship on Saturday evening at the Golde...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}