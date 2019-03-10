Open Division Finals- Sierra Canyon Dominates in 76-52 victory over Sheldon
SACRAMENTO – The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers were DOMINANT in completely man-handling the Sheldon Huskies in a 76-52 victory for the Open Division state championship on Saturday evening at the Golde...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news