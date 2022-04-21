One of the more anticipated spring visits for four-star linebacker Tre Edwards was his trip to Oregon, which he was finally able to make last weekend. The Ducks have been involved in pursuing the Rivals250 recruit from Mater Dei Catholic in Chula Vista, California for quite some time, but there have been plenty of changes in Eugene since the relationship first began.

Edwards has always had plenty of interest in the Ducks, but he had to hit the reset button on his recruitment with the program during the coaching transition this offseason. So, being able to meet with Dan Lanning’s new staff and watch the team work with the new coaches was an important part of the visit for the four-star inside linebacker.

The last few weeks have been pivotal for the future of Edwards’ recruitment as he has had the opportunity to visit some of the schools most involved in pursuing him. Along with Oregon, Edwards was able to visit UCLA, Cal and Arizona in recent weeks helping to bring some clarity to his recruiting picture.

“The recruiting process has been going really well,” he said. “I feel like being able to go see some schools has really helped me get to know more about the schools and have a better connection with the coaching staff. They have kind of answered some of my questions that I had about some of the schools being able to physically be there with the coaches and really tighten my connections with them.”

Last weekend’s visit to Oregon was the first time Edwards was able to get on campus, so there were plenty of new experiences in Eugene for the 2023 recruit. It is a trip he has been looking forward to for several weeks now.