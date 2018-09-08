GARDEN GROVE --Rivals.com three-star Oscar Lopez is on the move, again.

It might sound bad but its not. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound hybrid shooting guard/forward/wing jack-of-all-trades do everything glue guy is making another move on his way up to stardom. Lopez is now at brand-new start-up prep school Veritas Prep based out of The Map Facility in Anaheim. Lopez started his high school career at Lynwood High. After two years, Lopez played last year at state power Bishop Montgomery. "I am very excited about this whole situation," Lopez said. "It was a total family decision. It was all just within my family. It's going to be a real smart move for me."



Oscar Lopez Courteay PrepHoops

Lopez offered another big reason why the move was necessary: Academics. "There were so many long hours in the car," Lopez said. "Bishop was pretty far for me. Some days there just wasn't enough time to do homework. This is a better situation all around. We live in a house. The food is taken care of for us. I can now focus on school work and basketball with all my attention." Lopez flew under the radar until his move to Bishop Montgomery and then things really took off this past spring and summer when he joined El Segundo-based West Coast Elite basketball club under the direction of mega-promoter Ryan Silver and head coach George Zedan (former Cantwell-Sacred Heart head coach). Zedan is founder and coach of Veritas Prep. "Oscar is a great kid, a really great kid," Zedan said. "We want to help him and move him onto college."



Oscar Lopez

Lopez showed glimpses of his immense potential when he finally became eligible last January for Bishop Montgomery after serving his sit-out period for the transfer from Lynwood. Lopez scored 11 points against Sierra Canyon and followed that up one night later with 11 points against Oak Park. Not exactly the easiest two opponents to start a new chapter against. "The practices and attention to defense were things I wasn't used to," Lopez said. "It opened up my eyes." Lopez has always had the ball skills and outstanding court feel. Now, Lopez has the body and stamina to reach elite status. Lopez is an above average passer and super aggressive. He can create space, he can score with both hands, he can set great picks and he can shoot from outside. He can simply do a bit of everything. Lopez had no offers throughout the last school year until he started with West Coast Elite. Currently he holds 18 offers and more could be on the way. "I would say Colorado, DePaul and Grand Canyon are near the top," Lopez said. Most of the other offers come from schools in the WCC, Big West and Big Sky. But first, Lopez has one more year to enhance everything. And that's what he plans to do. "I can get my school stuff situated this year," Lopez said. "I am on pace to qualify with a regular senior schedule. I have one semester of Algebra II to make up. And with basketball I can get stronger, bigger, faster. Coach George has been great. This is all about preparing for college.”