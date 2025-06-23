Rivals Five-Star: Ten matchups we can't wait to see

Jordan Campbell (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The top prospects in the nation are descending on Indianapolis this week for the Rivals Five-Star. We take a closer look at some of those expected to compete against each other in the marquee event of the summer.

1. TRISTEN KEYS vs. HAVON FINNEY, JR.

A pair of current LSU commitments with five-stars next to their name at wide receiver and cornerback, respectively, this one writes itself. Keys is the total package on offense, able to win with great route-running, speed and ball skills on a long and rangy frame. Finney also sports an elite frame with plenty of speed to boot, so the raw talent on either side of the ball will command its own level of attention. Let's hope to earn more than one sample of this matchup.

2. FELIX OJO vs. RICHARD WESLEY

Another five-star battle, this time on the edge with perhaps the offensive tackle who has had the best offseason nationally in Ojo. Wesley has reclassified from 2027 to 2026 and maintained his five-star status given his elite traits and flashes off the edge over the years. While Ojo has elite movement skills as he gives ground, Wesley brings a combination of speed and power to the table to keep blockers off balance.

3. KAIDEN PROTHRO vs. JIREH EDWARDS

These two Under Armour All-Americans have been there and done that on Friday nights and at plenty of camps and other offseason events, but this is the final tune-up before the all-important senior season. Prothro is on five-star watch as perhaps the best flex tight end type in the class and Edwards occupies not only the five-star rating, but the tab as the top-ranked safety recruit in the land. He is a playmaker known for his nose for the football, but can Edwards contain the long and rangy Peach State prospect in Prothro? Line it up!

4. GABE OSENDA vs. JAKE KREUL

One of the fastest-rising blocking recruits against the breakout talent from the 2024 Rivals Five-Star event. Osenda has immense size at 6-foot-8, well north of 315 pounds, and he is moving his feet better than we've seen prior from the Tennessee commit. In what could be an All-SEC matchup in the future, Kreul brings a bevy of pass-rushing moves with his arsenal. Most would expect the Orlando-native to win with speed against the bigger blocker, so the counter game between these two could lead to plenty in the positional MVP discussion.

5. JAMIER BROWN vs. DUVAY WILLIAMS

Two of the top-10 prospects in the entire 2027 class tangle here with Brown sitting as the No. 1 receiver in the rising-junior class. Williams, also a five-star early on, is the No. 1 cornerback projection in the group so this matchup could become anticipated for years to come. Brown brings immense speed to the table and Williams has the type of length to re-route wideouts off track. Perhaps it is a Big Ten preview with Brown committed to Ohio State and Williams high on in-state programs USC and UCLA.

6. DERREK COOPER vs. JORDAN CAMPBELL

A pair of South Floridians who are well familiar with one another, each is a two-way talent with plenty of prowess at running back or defense. Cooper has settled into the offensive projection en route to five-star status and Campbell is a versatile linebacker who can work the edge or play in space – part of the reason he remains coveted despite a long term commitment to Miami. This is one we would like to see both in tight quarters via blocking drills just as much as 1-on-1 in passing competition as few bring the energy each of these blue-chippers do in any setting.

7. TYREEK KING vs. BRODY JENNINGS

The in-state pledge to Tennessee is the top-ranked slot projection in the class of 2026, King is known for getting out of his breaks without much wasted speed and motion. Jennings, currently committed to Michigan, is a late-blooming technician on the outside or in the slot, so this duo could provide considerable entertainment should they line up against one another in a 1-on-1 or 7-on-7 setting. Let's hope for samples in each element at an event dominated by skill prospect highlights.

8. DARIUS GRAY vs. KASI CURRIE

The nation's top-ranked interior offensive lineman tangling with the biggest interior defender slated to compete is an easy call ahead of the event's kickoff. Gray has that combination of pop and technique that has allowed his ascent to rise to the very top of the board in the rising-senior class. Currie is a well put-together recruit who carries 300-plus pounds better than some players at the next level and possibly beyond. Also one of the youngest slated to compete this week, Currie has a lot to gain on the surface level with a strong showing.

9. HELAMAN CASUGA vs. JOEY O'BRIEN

Most of the anticipated matchups on this list are so dependent on the physical qualities that could make it entertaining, but this one is just as mental between the passer and one of the better ball-hawks in the class. Casuga has national experience, having upset IMG Academy last fall before some great 7-on-7 runs and an Elite 11 performance last week, so he will work to move O'Brien off of his spot early and often.

10. CHANCELLOR BARCLAY vs. DEUCE GERALDS