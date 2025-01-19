Pair of Northern California recruits in 2026 class detail visits from UCLA

The new assistant coaches on the UCLA football staff have been making the rounds to see key targets and the Bruins’ commits.

Among them, offensive line coach Andy Kwon was in San Francisco on Thursday to stop by Riordan High School and meet with 2026 four-star offensive tackle Tommy Tofi.

Wide receivers coach Burl Toler III, who also was in Northern California, had a roughly 2 1/2-hour in-home visit Friday with 2026 commit and Stockton-St. Mary’s receiver Kenneth Moore III.

Here’s what both players told Bruin Blitz on Saturday about their respective meetings: