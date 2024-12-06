Penn State Football Recruiting: Position Grades for the 2025 Class

As the early signing period wraps up, Penn State has signed all 26 commits in their 2025 recruiting class. While the Nittany Lions still have a few lines in the water for the 2025 class, and they could always look to add to the class from the pool of unsigned players before February's traditional signing day, with their 26 commits all officially signed we can begin to grade the class.
