News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 14:58:06 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Photo Gallery: Maranatha Block Party, part 1

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Here are action photos from the Maranatha Block Party held June 17-22. Because of duplicate uni #s & continuous roster changes, some players may be ID'd wrong. Let me know on the message board and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}