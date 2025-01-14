Photo Gallery: Mater Dei vs. Servite

Several programs stopped by to see QB Ryder Lyons & USC visited ATH Brandon Arrington (L). USC may still lead for both.
Four-star TE Aaron (AJ) Ia (Orange Lutheran) talks about his football journey and the recruitment process with ASU
Four-star QB Jaden O'Neal (Narbonne) was in the conversation as the best player on the field in San Antonio.
McDonald will officially join the fold this summer and re-unite with a few former Mater Dei teammates.
SMU, Miami and others are involved but it's shaping up to be a 2-team race right now for DE Keytrin Harris (Narbonne).
Several programs stopped by to see QB Ryder Lyons & USC visited ATH Brandon Arrington (L). USC may still lead for both.
Four-star TE Aaron (AJ) Ia (Orange Lutheran) talks about his football journey and the recruitment process with ASU
Four-star QB Jaden O'Neal (Narbonne) was in the conversation as the best player on the field in San Antonio.