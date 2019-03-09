Player Evaluations From Boys Division III State Finals
SACRAMENTO - The La Jolla Country Day Torreys were dominant in a 67- 39 victory over the University (San Francisco) Red Devils for the Division III state championship on Friday afternoon at the Gol...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news