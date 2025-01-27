Prospect Review: Rolling Along in the Regular Season

Brady Smigiel reopened his recruitment after decommitting from Florida State. There are now 6 programs he's focusing on.
Here’s all the latest developments and intel from what’s been a busy week in recruiting for the Bruins.
Here are action photos from Mater Dei's 68-46 victory over Servite on January 24 at the 30th Nike Extravaganza.
Here's what the visits mean for Brandon Arrington (pictured), Talanoa Ili, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, & Honor Fa’alave-Johnson.
The Polynesian Bowl gave us a chance to see USC signees QB Husan Longstreet, LB Matai Tagoa'i. and DB Trestin Castro.
Brady Smigiel reopened his recruitment after decommitting from Florida State. There are now 6 programs he's focusing on.
Here’s all the latest developments and intel from what’s been a busy week in recruiting for the Bruins.
Here are action photos from Mater Dei's 68-46 victory over Servite on January 24 at the 30th Nike Extravaganza.