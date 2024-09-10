Content Loading

NBA bloodlines are part of nearly every recruiting cycle these days, but the classes of 2025 and 2026 are particularly stacked on that front. There are familiar names abound in both groups, and the recruitments of each are beginning to take shape. Below, Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy explores where things stand with seven recruits that carry famous last names.

Son of: Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse) Recruitment: It’s easy to assume Anthony will land at Syracuse based on bloodlines and the fact that his father has a campus building named after him. There are plenty of other reasons the Orange seem like they’re among the leaders, if not the sole front-runner, however. Head coach Adrian Autry and the Orange coaching staff conducted an in-home visit immediately when the fall recruitment period started last week and continue to make the legacy prospect their top priority. That said, there are other programs in play, some of which feel like serious threats. Anthony is scheduled to visit USC on Sept. 14 and also has deep family ties to Florida State, where long-time family friend Kevin Nickelberry coaches. Auburn, Ohio State and Rutgers round out Anthony’s top six.

Son of: Gilbert Arenas (Arizona) Recruitment: A prospect in the class of 2026, Arenas’ recruitment is still developing but his father’s alma mater is definitely worth monitoring closely. The Wildcats offered the California-based guard back in June of 2023 and seem serious about pursuing his commitment. Alabama, Texas, UCLA and Kansas are also among the 6-foot-5 prospect’s early offers. It’s probably also worth mentioning that Arenas’ sister, Izela Arenas, currently plays for the women's basketball team at Louisville.

Son of: Trevor Ariza (UCLA) Recruitment: The five-star son of UCLA star turned NBA journeyman Trevor Ariza, Tajh Ariza already holds an offer from the Bruins in addition to ones from Kansas, UCLA, UNLV, Arkansas and Arizona State despite not yet beginning his junior season at California's Westchester Senior High School. John Calipari and the Arkansas staff were among the teams in to see him when the fall recruiting period opened last week. Kentucky and USC also made the trek to Westchester to get a look at the talented forward.

Sons of: Carlos Boozer (Duke) Recruitment: Florida remains alive in the race to land the Boozers, but most see their recruitment as a two-team race that pits Duke against hometown Miami. Discerning an actual favorite is difficult at this juncture, as you can find people in the twins’ orbit to tell you each program leads for the time being. A decision might not be far off, however, as Cayden and Cameron visited Duke a few weeks ago and will take another trip to Miami in the near future. It should be noted that the Boozer twins are adamant that they have not committed to playing at the same college, so a split is very much on the table. That fact seems even more important when you consider that Cameron’s commitment is likely a one-year decision due to his likely one-and-done future, while Cayden projects as a multi-year college player.

Sons of: Eddie House (Arizona State) Recruitment: The House twins play their high school ball at AZ Compass Prep and are paying close attention to both in-state programs, including their father’s alma mater. That said, their recruitments have become a bit crowded in recent months. Kaden lists offers from programs such as Kansas, New Mexico, Creighton, LSU and TCU, while Kelek lists many of the same offers. The twins’ older brother, Jalen House, played his college hoops for Arizona State before transferring to New Mexico and finishing his career as a Lobo.

Son of: LeBron James (No college) Recruitment: A borderline Rivals150 prospect, Bryce James is a different player than his older brother, Bronny James, and probably won’t be ready to make a splash at the high-major level as a college freshman. That said, he managed to show flashes of skill and high-level athleticism at times. His recruitment has not attracted the sort of fanfare that surrounded that of his brother and is unlikely to reach that level. James holds known offers from Ohio State and Duquesne as things stand, but his recruitment is kept quiet in the same manner that his brother’s was a few years back.