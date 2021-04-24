CaliforniaPreps - Providence’s Jason Hart II: The Son Also Rises

Is Providence’s 6-2 guard Jason Hart II Old Soul? Yes, he’s that chill guy who is the loudest on the court, wants everyone to feed off his fiery energy! Does Jason care if he’s ranked? Nah, he’ll take it as a “slap in a face” if he’s not rated, but to him it’s about his own journey in life and basketball. Jason II might be the most driven dude I’ve ever seen, me as a 20-year talent evaluator, maybe in all my 49 years on earth. He might be more driven than even his own dad, Syracuse legend, longtime NBA baller, Jason Hart. 100.



Jason Hart II

Why? I’ll Let Jason II explain, “My philosophy, it’s like what I wrote on my shoes, ‘It comes from within’. My mantra is that we all have a journey. "I write Proverbs 3:5-6 on my Twitter that says, ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways submit to him the lord, and he will make your paths straight.’” #Jason II is different How does J Hart II play? His game is a combination of his outside “pop-pop” shooting, mid range proficiency, and attacking the rim with abandon. J II is straight at yo neck. His trainer John Lucas Jr. (former Univ. of Maryland great) and his Providence coach Brandon Lincoln (former Oregon Duck player and a D1 coach) are both supporting him toward his march for greatness, no doubt. Jason has played for Paul Pierce’s The Truth AAU team, coached by my guy Jason Crowe, but J Hart II hasn’t decided who he’ll play for this summer.



Jason Hart II

He has offers from University of San Diego and USC, but which other offers does he hope to get? He’s going for an offer from my childhood hero, Stevie Thompson, who was a star at Crenshaw and Syracuse, and who now coaches at Oregon St. Trusting in the Lord with all his heart, J Hart II also hopes to get an offer from Syracuse where his father Jason Sr. was a legend. Also an offer from the University of Washington. My predictions on J II’s college career, real talk? Don’t sleep on J-Hart II, he reminds me of my guy Bobby Brown of Westchester 03’, my guy with the white (usually) headband, who I played much pick up ball with 20 years ago at Santa Monica CC. They both have this crazy driven look in their eyes, getting crafty in the lab. Brown had no D1 offers as a senior. Then like a savage, the 6-2 combo guard went on to be the Big West player of the year 3 years straight, NBA player 14 years. Jason II? Try to doubt him? Don’t rank him, give him hate, that just fuels his fire, but you’ll see. How cream do? It rises to the top, the Son Also Rises, and his name is Jason Hart II. Buckle up folks, the ride has just begun!

Bobby Brown in 2003. (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Jason II has his own identity. He was bummed about no AAU last summer. That quarantine life has taken its toll on society. But lucky for him he has this fantastically supportive family. His mother Brandi, she has an emerging cosmetics business, is such a great person who met her husband in high school. She has swag to spare. And Jason’s lil bro Justin who is into running track, that whole fam is quite dope. Jason II told me that when he was a young baller, others tried to apply pressure on him because his dad is famous. Some expected him to be perfect since his dad was a great baller in college, a real pro for so many years in the NBA. That kind of affected him a little bit he said, but not now. He’s in the moment and ready to bring the noise. It’s like Flava Flav of Public Enemy and Chuck D. Flava says “Don’t believe the hype.” J Hart II? Believe the hype. He got game, he got it like that fosho!



Trevor Ariza is one of many who mentor at Hometown Favorites.

What needs to be known about Jason II is that he’s more than a baller, an athlete, a child of God. Pooh Jeter, my guy who played for the Sacramento Kings, he’s the biggest mentor of LA basketball ever. He’s helped Russ Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, Brandon Jennings, thousands of lil bros with his Laced program, Hometown Favorites Drew Team, his Mentor Camp. He said this about J Hart II, “J-Hart II is going to be special.” Biggest compliment I can give Jason II is I think he’ll help run a mentor program like Pooh Jeter does, along with Dorell Wright, NBA trainer Keion Kindred, Patrick Christopher, Trevor Ariza to 60 of LA sharpest boys. It’s called Hometown Favorites. Even Jason senior speaks there because LA basketball never stops. Jason II participated at Hometown Favorites, he felt its message. I wrote a few stories about its love. Jason II? I bet he’ll do something big like this because he’s the best kind of kid you can know. Peep this video people, it’s amazing the love that was shared, it truly is.

If you’re lucky enough to know Jason Hart Sr. like I have since 2003, he’s this amazing guy that cares for his community. He had his son learning and playing at Dorsey High in South Central LA. Jason Hart Sr. loves everyone, he’s more than just a dope coach at USC. He’s a big bro to so many youngsters, dude deserves to be a head coach and have his own D1 program. He’s that dude I look up to big time. I revere Jason Hart like I do LA all time legend Raymond Lewis. NBA trainer AJ Moye, he is trainer of my guy D-DeRozan, AJ said J Hart “Crazy good.” Another person I really respect that cares about his community is Paul Pierce, NBA legend, Inglewood fam. He was there, July 28, 2004 when I did his story, and he said this about Jason Hart Sr., “He might not run the fastest, shoot the best, but you won’t find a guy that works harder or wants it more.” That’s the truth from Double P who they call “The Truth” no doubt. See my story from 2004: https://www.hoopsvibe.com/features/40357-nba-celtic-paul-pierce-heart-and-soul-of-inglewood

Jason Hart Sr in high school

Me, E-Woods, I taught 4th grade at 36th and Vermont in mid 90’s, I’m more than just a writer for Rivals, more just a former writer for SLAM Magazine. I helped volunteer young Nubian princes and queens at The Boys Challengers Club on 56th and Vermont. We need more opportunities in the inner city, we need more people like the Hart family indeed. Jason II was disturbed by the recent death of George Floyd, his neck being crushed and held down so many minutes, his life extinguished. Jason sees Black Lives Matter as an important movement to support. I asked Jason’s father for a quote on his son and he said this, “I think Jason has a chance to be much better than me. He’s much farther along than I was as a junior in high school. “His shooting and athleticism separates him from me. He will continue to take huge steps in his game daily. It will surprise many, but I’ve planned this from birth.”



Jason II finds any place to work out and make himself better.

After Jason told me that about his son, I told him, “Yes, I believe your son will be great. He has a great heart for the game like Anthony Davis does. I was proud to do a story on AD last year. It doesn’t matter that I did Trevor Ariza’s first pro feature, if I did Baron Davis‘ s story. This guy Jason Hart II, he’s unlike anyone I’ve ever, ever, ever met. His forte is so smoldering, because it comes from within. I’m sad I can’t see him play for Providence High this season, Covid protocols, but I will see him play in his AAU season. I hope you readers will be able to see him too. This is what esteemed AAU figure Dinos Trigonis, he’s my guy, who had Jason Hart II on his Belmont Shore team in a tournament wrote, “Very impressive today in Belmont Shore W over Las Vegas Knicks @ Cali BattleZone. Lefty makes plays for teammates off the bounce and has ability to nail outside shots.”



Jason Hart II in his earlier high school years playing for Dorsey. (Photo by Dave Keefer)