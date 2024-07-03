The spring camp season ended at the beginning of June and then the Rivals Five-Star event took center stage for the top prospects in the nation. College camps, the Elite 11 Finals and the Future 50 camp provided great settings for talented players to be evaluated as well. The results from each event have given the national analyst team a lot to think about and the next rankings updates are still more than a month away. There will be a handful of other settings for elite prospects to showcase their abilities in July but here are the biggest rankings questions coming out of a busy June. RELATED: Race for No. 1 spot in Rivals250 is opening up WHO WON JUNE RECRUITING? SEC | Big Ten | ACC

WHO IS NO. 1 IN 2025?

The race for No. 1 in the 2025 Rivals250 has never been closer. Julian Lewis, currently the top-ranked prospect, and five-star Tavien St. Clair have put themselves through every major test possible this offseason and passed with flying colors. Five-star Bryce Underwood worked out at LSU’s camp and participated in a local 7-on-7 tournament with his high school team last month. He looked as impressive as ever in each setting. Five-stars David Sanders, No. 2 in the Rivals250, along with Dakorien Moore, Devin Sanchez, Justus Terry and Elijah Griffin didn’t workout at any major events in June and barely did any camps this entire offseason. Is there a four-star who could potentially challenge for No. 1 overall? The only one who fits that description right now is Keelon Russell. The performances by the Alabama commit last month have elevated him into the five-star conversation and, possibly, the debate over No. 1 in the Rivals250.

DID THE NO. 1 RB DEBATE GET SETTLED AT THE RIVALS FIVE-STAR?

Prior to the Rivals Five-Star event in Jacksonville, we were still wondering if the debate over the nation’s top-ranked running back would get settled. The picture did get a bit clearer. Five-star Harlem Berry entered the event as the No. 1 running back in the Rivals250 and proceeded to win the Fastest Man competition and the Running Back MVP award. Five-star Jordon Davison played very well in Jacksonville, especially when working against blitzing linebackers. He also impressed during one-on-ones, showing his ever improving receiving abilities. There are others chasing the No. 1 running back crown but Berry and Davison are still just a hair above the rest.

HOW MANY NEW FIVE-STARS WILL COME OUT OF NEXT REFRESH?

WHAT TO DO WITH THE 2026 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS?

Brady Smigiel (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

CHANGES COMING TO THE 2026 OFFENSIVE LINE RANKINGS?

Immanuel Iheanacho