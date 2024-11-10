Reactions: Michigan State offers quintet of Tustin, California prospects

Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin was in his home state of California on Friday, and according to Adam Gorney, the national recruiting director for Rivals, the Spartans offered five prospects out of Tustin High School.

MSU sent out offers to three-star athlete/defensive back Lennie "Trey" Brown, 2027 four-star safety/linebacker Taven Epps, 2027 offensive lineman/defensive lineman Jon Ioane, 2027 safety Khalil Terry and 2027 defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams.

Martin — known as "Coach Meat" — is a Michigan State alumnus and has a strong reputation as a recruiter and coach throughout the country, but especially on the West Coast. The quintet of offered Tustin athletes look forward to building a relationship with Martin and the Spartans.