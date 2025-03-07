Recruiting round-up: UCLA targets in 2027, 2028 classes discuss interest

As UCLA gears up for both spring camp and prepares to host 2026 targets on official visits over the next few months, the football staff is also looking well into the future and fostering relationships with younger recruits.

Here’s a look at five 2027 recruits and a 2028 receiver Bruin Blitz caught up with — five at the Rivals Camp Series L.A. Regional and one after a Thursday unofficial visit — to get their thoughts on the most recent interactions with the Bruins.