Recruiting Rumor Mill: Elite prospects wrap up June visits

Ezavier Crowell

The high three-star quarterback from Murrieta (Calif.) Vista Murrieta loved his weekend visit to Oregon and could easily end up with the Ducks but he’s still being really patient with things and not rushing his decision yet. That’s because LSU and Colorado have offered in recent days and now Auburn is poking around - could that be a little sign that four-star QB Landon Duckworth is leaning more to South Carolina?

Virginia Tech is surging in Bergeron’s recruitment after he and his father visited there and the word to the high three-star quarterback from Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More is that it’s either him or nobody at quarterback for the Hokies this cycle. That pushed the Hokies super high on the list but Bergeron is still considering a Colorado visit.

A top three has emerged for Bryson as Indiana, Wake Forest and South Florida have pushed to the top for the three-star athlete from Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap Nacoochee. His recent visit to Bloomington could have been a game-changer, though, as Bryson loved what his role would be on offense and special teams and how they’d get the ball in his hands.

He’s a 2029 prospect so a ton could still happen in his recruitment but USC will be the team to beat for Buchanan, and it wouldn’t be a shock if at some point he reclassifies because it would be a stunner if he played all those years of high school football. USC has already offered, he loves coach Lincoln Riley and the idea of playing close to home so the Trojans look very solid.

It was a busy week as Cartwright saw Miami, LSU and Florida and Saturday’s Grille The Ville event was memorable. Coach Billy Napier and his staff made it clear that Cartwright is a top priority as the 2027 four-star tight end from Detroit (Mich.) Country Day is looking to narrow down his list by the end of summer. It wouldn’t be a surprise if all three of those programs made it.

Texas might be too way ahead for the four-star defensive end from Temple, Texas but Baylor has given him something to consider. The Bears have “always been high” in his recruitment and things got more muddled in Carlton’s thinking following his weekend trip to Waco.

Others are involved with Oklahoma, Colorado and others in the mix but it really feels like Baylor is so way out in front the Bears could be tough to catch. The four-star receiver from San Antonio (Texas) Madison “loves being there” and he “feels like a part of the family already.” Clay’s relationship with position coach Dallas Baker is also playing a huge role.

Florida’s underclassmen event over the weekend really impressed Cole and the Gators are “definitely high” for the 2027 four-star defensive back from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County but the word remains that Georgia is the team to beat. Georgia, Florida, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn and Georgia Tech are the main ones to watch.

Alabama brought out the biggest gun in college football to meet with the No. 1 running back nationally as former coach Nick Saban took photos with Crowell and it was a “dream come true.” That was important and Crowell hit it off with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as well as Grubb described using him in the run and pass game.

The 2027 four-star interior offensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas had a great time at Florida’s BBQ event over the weekend especially chatting it up with position coach Rob Sale and assistant OL coach Jonathan DeCoster. The Gators will make Dean’s “top seven for sure” but the team out front right now is Oregon. The Ducks could be tough to beat.

Maybe no program is pouring on the love for Gamble like Florida and the Gators did it again over the weekend as they not only told him he’s a top priority in the 2027 class but made him feel like one as well. Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State will all be in the mix as well for the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback.

After another great workout with a bunch of top recruits at USC, the Trojans are definitely the front-runner in Hale’s recruitment. The 2027 four-star receiver from Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral is going to be especially pushed hard by Oregon, Ohio State and others but USC has a big-time edge in his recruitment.

The 2027 four-star cornerback from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial is nearing 40 offers but a handful has already emerged as top teams. After visiting LSU, the Tigers are way higher for Jackson and he’ll be back for a game because he thinks the “environment was amazing” as SMU, Oklahoma and Tennessee are battling hard as well.

Florida is leading for the 2027 high three-star receiver from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard especially after hitting it off with analyst David Doeker during this visit. The two have been in a ton of contact and Jennings is excited to keep building with position coach Billy Gonzales as the Gators have a slight edge over Tennessee, Auburn and Miami for now.

Fresh from backing off his Florida State commitment, Purdy was at Florida’s event over the weekend and now the Gators are one of the programs highest on his list. The 2027 four-star receiver from Lake Wales, Fla., is going to take his time so he’s not bouncing around commitments but Florida is clearly a major one to watch now.