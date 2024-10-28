Recruiting Rumor Mill: Potential flip targets coming into focus

Shamar Arnoux

Another big weekend of college football is in the books with tons of top recruits on the road. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.

The atmosphere in Aggieland was the best Arrington has seen yet as Texas A&M remains one of the front-runners along with Oklahoma, USC and others for the standout four-star athlete from Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel. There have been some rumors that the Aggies are the front-runner but that’s not the case - yet - as Arrington still could be in the earlier stages but Texas A&M is definitely high.

The 2026 four-star defensive back remains committed to USC - as does his Carrollton, Ga., teammate Julian Lewis - but Miami is making a major push for Arnoux and it will be something to watch. Arnoux loved his talks with coach Mario Cristobal and especially position coach Chevis Jackson and it was made clear the Hurricanes are going to work to flip him. With family in South Florida and how Miami is playing it’s something to watch as Auburn, Colorado and others are involved.

Recent visits to Ohio State and Georgia definitely impressed the 2026 four-star Alabama cornerback commit but Barney’s visit to Texas A&M might have been his best yet. The Carrollton, Ga., standout was in College Station over the weekend and the message to Barney was clear that the Aggies are going to do everything possible to flip him from the Crimson Tide.

There has been a long-held belief that LSU would eventually win out for the 2026 two-way four-star lineman from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab but now the word is that Texas A&M is the leader. Brown was in College Station over the weekend, he loved all the attention from “every coach on the staff” and he had a lot of great talks with players including Nic Scourton, as they have some connections.

Missouri, Oregon and Alabama are the three standout programs in Cantwell’s recruitment with Nebraska also included and his weekend visit to Tuscaloosa - where the Crimson Tide blanked Missouri - definitely helped. The 2026 five-star offensive tackle from Nixa, Mo., loved the game-day traditions and the Alabama team and the message that everything he wants to accomplish can be done at Alabama definitely impressed him. Cantwell will be at LSU in early November when the Crimson Tide visit Baton Rouge.

The three-star receiver from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles committed to Baylor in June but there have been whispers that he could be looking around at other programs. Kansas State offered late last week and the word is that Collier could take a visit to Manhattan soon. Others are definitely involved as Collier could be looking around as summer visits happened to Kansas and Michigan State as well.

Michigan State, Arizona State, Utah, Virginia Tech and Illinois are others to watch for the three-star cornerback from Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi CC but Iowa should definitely be watched after his weekend visit. The coaching staff’s continuity and success developing NFL talent is a major consideration for him.

Oregon is definitely the leader in Elee’s recruitment but another program is definitely close as well and has a geographic advantage in his recruitment. The Ducks lead for the 2026 four-star defensive end but Maryland is in second place for the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances standout. Tennessee, Miami, Texas A&M and others are involved but this feels like a two-team race for now.

Michigan is definitely one to closely watch and Forkpa really likes Tennessee a ton but the Volunteers haven’t offered yet. The top team right now for the 2026 four-star linebacker from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek is Florida State as the Seminoles have been showing tons of interest and have been involved for a while so they’re the team to beat.

The three-star Syracuse defensive end commit from Rochester (N.Y.) Aquinas Institute was at Michigan over the weekend as the Wolverines work on flipping him. Some “important things” needed to be discussed Sunday as Gillians determines if he’s sticking with the Orange or more seriously considers flipping the Wolverines.

One of the many commits at the Florida State-Miami game over the weekend was Hughes, who pledged to the Seminoles in July before their disastrous season so far. Despite the disappointing year Florida State has had the 2026 three-star safety from Homestead (Fla.) South Dade remains committed - and has given no signs that will change anytime soon.

Penn State, Ohio State and Georgia are the three programs that have caught Kalis’ attention the most right now but after visiting Indiana recently - and seeing the Hoosiers’ blowout win over Nebraska plus the way they’re playing this season - they should be included among his early favorites as well. The 2027 offensive tackle from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic still has a long way to go but Indiana’s performance “really opened my eyes.”

The 2026 four-star tight end literally lives in Ann Arbor but Ohio State is making Keyes a major priority and the word is the Buckeyes could have a real chance at landing him. Of course, Michigan is going to be heavily involved with the Saline, Mich., standout along with Georgia and Michigan State but a weekend trip to Columbus has piqued his interest especially after long talks with coach Ryan Day and position coach Keenan Bailey.

It has been a couple weeks Lockhart visited Oregon for its thriller over Ohio State but those memories are sticking with the 2026 four-star cornerback who’s committed to USC and the Ducks are definitely going to make a major play for him. The Los Angeles Loyola standout said it was so loud inside Autzen Stadium that he had to talk right into his father’s ear so he could hear him and that something is definitely pulling him back to Eugene again and again.

After an early Cal commitment didn’t work out, the high three-star quarterback from Hughson, Calif., committed to Arizona in late May. McDaniel, who looked very impressive at the Elite 11 this summer, had basically shut down his recruitment but in recent days Florida offered and the word is that McDaniel is seriously considering a trip to Gainesville soon. The word is that McDaniel could get very serious about the Gators fast after the offer.

The high three-star defensive end from Hitchcock, Texas remains “locked in” with Nebraska but USC and Texas have been in regular communication with him and it could be something to watch. Given a statistical breakdown, Simpson said it’s still about 65 percent Nebraska followed by USC and then Texas. UCLA has also been reaching out recently.

Clemson, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and others are some front-runners for the 2026 four-star cornerback from Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School but another school has now joined that top list. After seeing Indiana in person and getting a better relationship with coaches there including coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers are a real contender to watch.