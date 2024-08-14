Embed content not available

Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School coach Chad Johnson joins Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney on this week's Respect My Decision podcast.

Also, rankings director Adam Friedman joins national recruiting analyst Greg Smith to talk about the Rivals rankings release this week.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars

Tuesday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers

Wednesday: New offensive position rankings released | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE rankings breakdown | OL rankings breakdown

Thursday: New defensive position rankings released | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown | ATH rankings breakdown

Friday: New state rankings released | Who is No. 1 in each state?

Saturday: Roundtable on the new Rivals250 rankings

