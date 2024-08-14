Respect My Decision Podcast: Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson
Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School coach Chad Johnson joins Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney on this week's Respect My Decision podcast.
Also, rankings director Adam Friedman joins national recruiting analyst Greg Smith to talk about the Rivals rankings release this week.
