Signing Day 2020 is now over and many of the top players are headed to the Pac-12. Here is where they are all headed, along with a look to 2021.

Oregon has the top ranked class in the conference headlined by Justin Flowe.

Pac-12-Alphabetical after USC and UCLA

USC

The Trojans finished 2020 with the 65th ranked recruiting class by Rivals.com. Corona Centennial four-star wide out Gary Bryant and Moorpark offensive lineman Jonah Monheim are the two highest rated signees for the Trojans.

Clay Helton and staff also added Narbonne wide receiver Joshua Jackson and a pair of defensive linemen in tackle Kobe Pepe of St. John Bosco and end Tuli Tuipulotu of Lawndale.

The Trojans also got good news just before signing day when Murrieta Valley tight end Jack Yary committed, signing on Wednesday. He is the son of former USC star and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ron Yary.





UCLA

Chip Kelly’s second recruiting class at UCLA is ranked 36th by Rivals.com. Their highest rated signees from Southern California include a pair of four-stars from St. John Bosco in wide receiver Logan Loya and safety Jonathan Vaughns.

The duo is joined by fellow Braves teammate Jake Newman in Westwood. They also signed a pair of other defensive players in Temecula Valley linebacker Jay Max Jacobsen and Muir defensive back John Humphrey. The special teams unit added Mission Viejo kicker RJ Lopez.





Arizona and Kevin Sumlin signed two players from Southern California, both on the defensive side of the ball. Orange Vista High School in Perris defensive lineman Dion Wilson and Culver City cornerback Khary Crump are both talented three-star prospects with size to play early in Tucson.





Herm Edwards and Arizona State had a strong class in Southern California signing eight players. They finished ranked 25th in the nation.

The offense signed a trio of talented four-star wide receivers in Serra’s Lavon Bunkley-Shelton, Cathedral’s Chad Johnson Jr. and Calabasas’ Johnny Wilson, who decommited from Oregon to head to Tempe.

They also signed a pair of Lompoc teammates in offensive lineman Jacob Nunez and tight end Ryan Morgan. They added a pair of physical linebackers that were highly recruited in Narbonne’s Jordan Banks and Pacifica of Oxnard’s Caleb McCullough. Narbonne cornerback Macen Williams rounds out the class from Southern California.





Cal landed eight players from the Southland. The offense is highlighted by a pair of quarterback signees in Hart’s Zach Johnson and Calabasas star Jaden Casey. They landed of pair of running backs in JSerra’s Chris Street and Bishop Amat’s Damien Moore. Capistrano Valley tight end Jake Muller rounds out the offensive signees.

The Bears signed three guys on defense: Orange Vista of Perris defensive end Ethan Saunders, Servite defensive end Ender Aguilar, and Corona Centennial defensive back Isaiah Young.





Colorado and second year coach Mel Tucker signed three players from Southern California. The offense added Inglewood wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig. The defense signed a pair of prospects from Southern California powers in Narbonne defensive lineman Jordan Berry and Oaks Christian linebacker Mister Williams.





The ninth ranked class by Rivals.com is Oregon. The Ducks signed five guys from Southern California. The lone offensive signee is the 100th ranked senior in St. John Bosco wide receiver Kris Hutson.

The defense loaded up with five-star Justin Flowe, Shadow Hills of Indio defensive end Jake Shipley, Crenshaw defensive back Jared Greenfield, and Norco athlete Jaden Navarrette who will play linebacker in college.





Oregon State signed four players from the region. They signed a potentially potent offensive duo in Newbury Park quarterback Ben Gulbranson and Rancho Cucamonga wide receiver Silas Bolden. Bolden is the younger brother for former Beavers star Victor Bolden.

They also signed Servite tight end Jake Overman on the offensive side of the ball and Aquinas of San Bernardino defensive lineman Sione Lolohea.





Stanford’s 2020 recruiting class was ranked 23rd and has five Southern California players. Corona Del Mar’s John Humphreys had a record breaking senior season for the Sea Kings and is joined by Oaks Christian’s Bryce Farrell at wide receiver.

St. John Bosco offensive lineman Drake Metcalf led the Braves’ offensive line to a state championship in 2019. Also signed were a pair of defensive players in Mission Viejo defensive end Lance Keneley and Narbonne defensive back Brandon Jones.





Washington earned the 18th ranked class by signing seven players from Southern California. The offense added a duo from Corona Del Mar in quarterback Ethan Garbers and tight end Mark Redman.

La Habra tight end Mason West forms a talented tight end duo with Redman. Myles Murao is one the top offensive linemen in California and will play center in Seattle. They also signed a trio of defensive backs in Lawndale’s Elijah Jackson and Makell Esteen and St. John Bosco’s James Smith.





Washington State signed four players from So Cal. They signed a trio of offensive players in Adelanto running back Marshawn Buchanan, San Juan Hills wide out Joey Hobert, and Rancho Cucamonga offensive tackle Julian Ripley. Vista Murrieta’s Hunter Escorcia is headed to Pullman to play safety.





Utah signed five players from So Cal, all on defense. The Utes signed the top cornerback in Southern California in Clark Phillips, who decommited from Ohio State. They also signed San Juan Hills defensive end Tyler Wegis.

Caine Savage of Western in Anaheim and Kenzel Lawler of Roosevelt are listed as athletes but will play defensive back in Salt Lake City. The Utes also got good news just before signing day when Mission Viejo defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa committed and then signed on Wednesday.





Looking Ahead to 2021

22 players from the state of California are included in the early 2021 Rivals250 rankings.

The headliner of that list is the nation’s number one ranked recruit, Corona Centennial defensive lineman Korey Foreman, who has committed to Clemson.

The Huskies are one of three high schools that have multiple members in the Rivals250. Athlete Seven McGee is ranked 128th. He’s a transfer from the state of New York is expected to play running back for the Huskies.

Mater Dei has four ranked players, headlined by the top linebacker and defensive back in California. LSU linebacker commit Raesjon Davis who is ranked 48th overall. Cornerback Jaylin Davies is ranked 70th, Oregon wide receiver commit Kyron Ware-Hudson is ranked 153rd and fellow wide receiver Cristian Dixon is ranked 161st.

St. John Bosco has a pair of ranked teammates. Wide receiver Beaux Collins is ranked 22nd, while linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote is ranked 86th. Collins is committed to Clemson and Gaoteote is committed to USC.

A trio of quarterbacks are also ranked. USC commit Jake Garcia of La Habra is ranked 24th, Alemany’s Miller Moss is ranked 74th, and Mission Viejo’s Peter Costelli is ranked 155th.

On the defensive side of the ball, Upland linebacker Jonathan Flowe is ranked 106th and Westlake defensive tackle Victory Vaka is ranked 137th. Flowe is the younger brother of five-star Oregon signee Justin.

A quartet of athletes are also ranked. Loyola’s Ceyair Wright is ranked 145th, Narbonne’s Oregon commit Anthony Beavers is ranked 164th, Oaks Christian’s Ethan Calvert is ranked 169th, and Muir’s Jamier Johnson is ranked 246th in the nation.