Have you followed the world lately? Equality and justice need some more respect. This story will share the sentiments of 5 supremely gifted, passionate, and insightful of black athletes that we must hear and appreciate. It’s time for listening and no more time for joking around like I used to do while playing around with my friends before a basketball pick up game, “I’m going at yo neck to beat you bro.” I don’t play around with that “at yo neck” phrase since George Floyd had a knee from a villain police officer pressed too hard and long on his neck. George deserved better! This story is dedicated to us Americans that deserve to feel it’s their America, free of racism. Let’s eliminate racial discrimination, stop the madness. This story hopes to spark some meaningful conversation. My friend Tim loves the 60’s uber famous rock band The Doors. Their haunting last ever recorded song Riders on the Storm was sung by Jim Morrison in June, 1971, the week I was born. Maybe it’s fated I use this song to illustrate Tim’s point to me that serial killers used to come in the form of hitchhikers. Tim is a frustrated black man that thinks the justice system is broken, so many blacks have been murdered because of the system. Serial killing has too often worn a badge. That’s real. You need to see this YouTube clip Riders on the Storm, to see what Tim feels is the black experience in relation to being hunted by modern day law enforcement.

“Riders on the storm Into this house we're born Into this world we're thrown Like a dog without a bone, an actor out on loan” Tim dreams of a day where blacks have a fair shot at life. He just wants to raise his child without fear of being targeted. He also hates that looters are “cuttin’ up” and destroying the message of equality and justice and change. He asks all the looters he watches on TV that are robbing others in the community "To just STOP, because you will ruin the community you might seek a job from in the future. You might someday want to own a biz there." He adds, “Youngsters! Stop for God’s sake!” Here’s some serious knowledge dropped by LA hoop trainer Olin Simplis. I know of 1,000 players that Olin has graduated to a PhD of hoop dominance, There’s a reason they call him The Guard Whisperer.

Olin Simplis

Hear him when he says enough is enough, “It’s unbelievable that in 2020 that’s the mantra for our black men. For years my sanctuary, the hardwood and gym, has been where I left all my worries behind for a few hours. "Yet during these tumultuous times the hardwood hasn’t allowed me to escape the harsh reality that I’m a HUNTED PREY! Because of The COLOR OF MY SKIN!”

“At times I just sit back and ponder on that and its amazing to believe that’s why I’m hated and not valued by a certain group. I don’t support violence but I support whatever will move the needle at this point. “Kaepernick kneeling was peaceful protest, yet they changed the narrative to make it about anything but what he was kneeling for. I’m tired. I shouldn’t be nervous anytime a police officer drives near me. But here I am at 44 yrs old scared out my mind! “What a great way to live in 2020. I’m worried daily about my son and the players I train. Living in peace is not an option for me. So yes I’m for whatever it takes to move the needle.” #DontShoot #IcantBreathe Feel more Doors lyrics, are you seeing the connection of police brutality and the black community like Tim noticed in the song yet? “There's a killer on the road His brain is squirmin' like a toad Take a long holiday Let your children play If you give this man a ride, sweet family will die Killer on the road.”

Keion Kindred



Keion Kindred breathes LA basketball. He’s been one of the most elite NBA trainers that has ever lived. He’s more than just being synonymous with the Drew League. K looks after an expansive brotherhood of ballers and has seeded a next generation of Takeover Trainers like Rob Valentine to effect the best practices on hoop. Rob and countless others rely on and appreciate Keion’s wisdom. Please try to feel Keion’s words, “2020 has been nothing short of a nightmare. Kids can't go to school, people can't work, fighting a virus that has no cure. Then you top everything off with racism and police brutality. “These are tough times for everyone but the crazy thing is none of the police brutality is new. It's just being filmed! Hard to survive in a world that doesn't want you in it. A flawed system built around your existence even as they attempt to acknowledge you. “Time to rethink the approach. We're still protesting and marching... which never worked. I pray for my people. Black Lives Matter! “ # Real talk from a real one Is it fair that so many black men from the community are being jailed? The world isn’t fair. Me, E-Woods, I try to walk the walk. I’ve taught in black neighborhoods near LA in the 90’s because I sought out diversity. My suggestion is to find a way to learn how others that don’t look like you live. Maybe you’ll find you have empathy and it may be uncomfortable but we need to grow, see others’ perspective to create a solution. I bravely asked my African America friends in 1989, the year I graduated prep, to help me understand this staggering statistic of how 1.4 million men, half of all black men who are age 18-35 in this country are in prison? My friend Shirley who is black told me her thoughts, “It’s FEAR Erik. People push off to the side people who don’t look like them and are not raised like them. They build jails far away from population centers.” Shirley adds, “The suburbs have a not-so-fun Club Med where black folks are all enrolled in a time share, not of their own choosing. 1.4 million black male resort goers that would rather be raising their families!” In 2020, the percentages have stayed the same for men incarcerated. We need black fathers in communities to raise their kids. How can we fix that? That’s the key.



Pooh Jeter

Ready for some deep knowledge? Pooh Jeter isn’t just a former NBA player raised in LA and didn’t just help be a mentor and unlock the hearts, games, and mentalities of dudes like Russ, James, DeMar, no last name needed, and an army of other lil bros who have benefited from his advice. Pooh is also a businessman with vision that serves a variety of customers at his Laced store. He’s as close as LA comes to having a Nipsy Hussle 2.0 for this city. Meet him once, never be the same. Feel his grind, be about his words. Pooh says, “I CAN’T BREATHE. This is a phrase that has many meanings behind it and one that I hope I will never hear again. At this moment in time we are confronted with a dilemma that has a profound impact on all of society. “The issues surrounding “I Can’t Breathe,” racism, and police brutality particularly among black men are longstanding and well overdue for a resolve.

"As a black man, professional athlete, and co-founder of Laced (black owned clothing & shoe boutique in Los Angeles), I fully support our constitutional right to protest, to state our position, and to demand equal rights. “However, the method in which this action takes place sets the tone. "If we protest in a constructive, organized, and peaceful manner and our demands are fully understood, the results we are looking for is a positive change. Destruction of property or person, looting and unlawful acts behavior do not send the right message and those actions I do not support.” That’s real. One buck. This story can’t just be about the Mt Everest of black players, coaches, mentors, and business owners. We also need young blood that will be future world changers.



Asia Avinger

I simply can’t find a better voice for that than future SDSU Aztec and incoming freshman baller extraordinaire Asia Avinger. Asia looks to uplift everyone she comes into contact with. I feel she’ll be that future Colin Kaepernick to set minds and hearts on FIRE and inspire, have us live up to our best angels. Asia relates her thoughts, “There is so much hate in the world and it’s so horrific that even children are starting to understand how cruel the real world is. There is so much hurt, pain, and anger we are feeling due to discrimination and racism. “It shouldn’t matter the color of our skin. We should be treated with respect and equality. For those who are weak and sick minded and can’t get it through their brain, RACISM ISN’T BORN, IT’S TAUGHT. "We need change and I pray everyday that things get better and I put my trust into God’s hands. But we still have to do our part. 100. "I love you all and we’re all in this together.” This is moving, inspiring, and even heartbreaking. Asia is my dawg, not just my girl, she’s that girl who might ignite the fuse of systematic change, crystal ball predicts it. Feel these last Doors' lyrics, feel them with me people, “The world on you depends, our life will never end Gotta love your man.” #Gotta love and respect A-Avinger

TJ Muhammad

The last voice featured is TJ Muhammad, an upcoming senior at Crossroads High. TJ embodies giving, not just for nifty assists in game, but because he and his awesome dad Travon through their generous organization Sole Brothers work tirelessly to put soles and shoes on the feet of those that need them dearly. We need to find our least racist soul and put it in on our heart ASAP. Listen to TJ’s feeling on what the world needs, “People can appreciate each other more by reaching out. Everybody is going through hard times and the best way to get through is to circle around each other. “To show diversity, black people must express their blackness and show the world why they are proud to be black whether that's through art or through protest. "Show the world how lucky you are to be a part of such a great culture. “If 2020 has taught me anything, it’s that family is important. Through these hard times I have grown closer with my family and strengthened a bond I didn’t think could get any stronger.” TJ is right, reaching out is the way to go.



