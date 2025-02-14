Rising 2027 Safety Myles Baker talks Oregon offer, interest

Both QB Ryder Lyons and LB Weston Port (pictured) will serve a two-year Mormon mission before attending college.
Abduall Sanders (Mater Dei) helped Alabama hold down the #2 rank, while Madden Faraimo (JSerra) powered Notre Dame to #4
Breaking news on ATH Brandon Arrington, DE Simote Katoanga, DE Max Meier, and WR Tremt Mosley (pictured).
2027 4-star safety Khalil Terry (Tustin) is committed to MSU but UCLA, Auburn, Penn State and others continue to pursue
Texas A&M's must-get is the nation's top ranked ATH Brandon Arrington (Mount Miguel), whose recruiting is heating up.
