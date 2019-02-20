THE PLAYER: Kendall Milton

Kendall Milton SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion

THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “I feel like, everyone thinks USC, but no. I feel like he’s going to be an SEC dude. Georgia really runs that ball, and that’s gonna be the difference.”-- Kelee Ringo



THE PICK: USC WHY: It’s all or nothing with him. He’s staying here at USC or he’s going to the East Coast and finding a big-time school. I’ll just say either USC or somewhere on the East Coast.”-- Gee Scott



THE PICK: Oregon or USC WHY: “Because he’s from California.” -- Micah Bowens



THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “I just see him ending up there." -- Justin Flowe



THE PICK: USC WHY: “I could see him there because he is their type of back.” -- Justin Houston



THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “I could really see him fitting in there because of the type of player he is.” -- Maalik Murphy



THE PICK: Ohio State WHY: “I know he likes FSU and USC, but hopefully he likes Ohio State the most.” -- Jack Miller



THE PICK: Oregon WHY: “I see a lot of his pictures there and he’s always talking about his visits there.” -- James Smith



THE PLAYER: Johnny Wilson

Johnny Wilson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

THE PICK: Washington WHY: “Because I was talking to him and that’s what I came away thinking.” -- Joshua Jackson



THE PICK: UCLA WHY: “I feel like he’s just a UCLA prospect. It just feels like he belongs there.” -- Ephesians Prysock



THE PICK: Washington WHY: “I could see him fitting there because of how they use their receivers. They are a predominantly passing team, so I could see him fitting into that whole thing.” -- Kendall Milton



THE PICK: Oregon WHY: “I think he likes them a lot.” -- Jacobe Covington



THE PICK: Texas WHY: “I think he’ll end up at Texas.” -- John Humphreys



THE PICK: USC or UCLA WHY: “He’s going to be out here, but I’m not sure which school. Can I say either USC or UCLA? I can tell he wants to be a hometown kid.” – Scott ***** THE PICK: Oregon WHY: “He’s seems like an Oregon guy.” - Bowens ***** THE PICK: Oregon WHY: “I think he’s an Oregon guy and all his friends go there.” - Flowe ***** THE PICK: USC WHY: “He’s the tall lanky receiver they always have.” - Houston ***** THE PICK: UCLA or Ohio State WHY: “I hear him talking about those schools a lot.” - Miller ***** THE PICK: UCLA WHY: “It’s close to home and he looks like a UCLA receiver.” - Smith



THE PLAYER: Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo

THE PICK: Ohio State WHY: “I’m going to get him to come with me. I’m going to say Ohio State, because I’m betting on me.” – Scott ***** THE PICK: Alabama WHY: “I don’t really know, but I could see him going there.” - Flowe ***** THE PICK: Ohio State WHY: “I was just talking to him about it and he loved his visit there.” - Milton ***** THE PICK: Arizona State WHY: “He’ll stay close to home because he’s an Arizona guy.” - Houston ***** THE PICK: Texas WHY: “He loves it up there and tells me all about his visits there.” - Covington ***** THE PICK: Alabama WHY: “I could honestly see him in the Alabama program because of the type of player he is, a big, fast defensive back.” - Murphy ***** THE PICK: Ohio State or Texas WHY: “That’s my opinion, but we’ll see what happens. Hopefully it’s Ohio State.” - Miller ***** THE PICK: Texas WHY: “I see him talking a lot about them and there are a lot of pictures of him there.” - Smith

THE PLAYER: Justin Flowe

Justin Flowe SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion