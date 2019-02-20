Rivals Camp Series L.A.: Players predict where players will land
NORWALK, Calif. -- Rivals.com analysts, publishers and fans are predicting where they think prospects around the country will head for college using the FutureCast tool, but we decided to ask the players at this past weekend’s Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas in Los Angeles.
THE PLAYER: Kendall Milton
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “I feel like, everyone thinks USC, but no. I feel like he’s going to be an SEC dude. Georgia really runs that ball, and that’s gonna be the difference.”-- Kelee Ringo
THE PICK: USC
WHY: It’s all or nothing with him. He’s staying here at USC or he’s going to the East Coast and finding a big-time school. I’ll just say either USC or somewhere on the East Coast.”-- Gee Scott
WHY: “Because he’s from California.” -- Micah Bowens
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “I just see him ending up there." -- Justin Flowe
THE PICK: USC
WHY: “I could see him there because he is their type of back.” -- Justin Houston
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “I could really see him fitting in there because of the type of player he is.” -- Maalik Murphy
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: “I know he likes FSU and USC, but hopefully he likes Ohio State the most.” -- Jack Miller
THE PICK: Oregon
WHY: “I see a lot of his pictures there and he’s always talking about his visits there.” -- James Smith
THE PLAYER: Johnny Wilson
THE PICK: Washington
WHY: “Because I was talking to him and that’s what I came away thinking.” -- Joshua Jackson
THE PICK: UCLA
WHY: “I feel like he’s just a UCLA prospect. It just feels like he belongs there.” -- Ephesians Prysock
THE PICK: Washington
WHY: “I could see him fitting there because of how they use their receivers. They are a predominantly passing team, so I could see him fitting into that whole thing.” -- Kendall Milton
THE PICK: Oregon
WHY: “I think he likes them a lot.” -- Jacobe Covington
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “I think he’ll end up at Texas.” -- John Humphreys
WHY: “He’s going to be out here, but I’m not sure which school. Can I say either USC or UCLA? I can tell he wants to be a hometown kid.” – Scott
THE PICK: Oregon
WHY: “He’s seems like an Oregon guy.” - Bowens
THE PICK: Oregon
WHY: “I think he’s an Oregon guy and all his friends go there.” - Flowe
THE PICK: USC
WHY: “He’s the tall lanky receiver they always have.” - Houston
THE PICK: UCLA or Ohio State
WHY: “I hear him talking about those schools a lot.” - Miller
THE PICK: UCLA
WHY: “It’s close to home and he looks like a UCLA receiver.” - Smith
THE PLAYER: Kelee Ringo
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: “I’m going to get him to come with me. I’m going to say Ohio State, because I’m betting on me.” – Scott
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “I don’t really know, but I could see him going there.” - Flowe
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: “I was just talking to him about it and he loved his visit there.” - Milton
THE PICK: Arizona State
WHY: “He’ll stay close to home because he’s an Arizona guy.” - Houston
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “He loves it up there and tells me all about his visits there.” - Covington
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “I could honestly see him in the Alabama program because of the type of player he is, a big, fast defensive back.” - Murphy
THE PICK: Ohio State or Texas
WHY: “That’s my opinion, but we’ll see what happens. Hopefully it’s Ohio State.” - Miller
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “I see him talking a lot about them and there are a lot of pictures of him there.” - Smith
THE PLAYER: Justin Flowe
THE PICK: UCLA
WHY: “I just see him there. We’ll see.” - Prysock
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “For him, I’m saying ‘Hook 'em’’ all day.” - Jackson
THE PICK: Somewhere in the SEC.
WHY: “Seeing how he plays and how he is built, he’ll just fit in well at any of those schools.” – Milton
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “He fits in well there.” - Houston
THE PICK: USC
WHY: “I feel like the top players in California always end up there.” - Humphreys
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “He’s a big, fast, strong guy. That’s an Alabama type of linebacker.” - Murphy
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “I think they’ll prepare him the best for the next level.” - Smith