Rivals Camp Series L.A.: Players predict where players will land

Rob Cassidy and Adam Friedman
Rivals.com

NORWALK, Calif. -- Rivals.com analysts, publishers and fans are predicting where they think prospects around the country will head for college using the FutureCast tool, but we decided to ask the players at this past weekend’s Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas in Los Angeles.

THE PLAYER: Kendall Milton 

Kendall Milton
SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion

*****

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “I feel like, everyone thinks USC, but no. I feel like he’s going to be an SEC dude. Georgia really runs that ball, and that’s gonna be the difference.”-- Kelee Ringo

*****

THE PICK: USC

WHY: It’s all or nothing with him. He’s staying here at USC or he’s going to the East Coast and finding a big-time school. I’ll just say either USC or somewhere on the East Coast.”-- Gee Scott

*****

THE PICK: Oregon or USC

WHY: “Because he’s from California.” -- Micah Bowens

*****

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “I just see him ending up there." -- Justin Flowe

*****

THE PICK: USC

WHY: “I could see him there because he is their type of back.” -- Justin Houston

*****

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “I could really see him fitting in there because of the type of player he is.” -- Maalik Murphy

*****

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: “I know he likes FSU and USC, but hopefully he likes Ohio State the most.” -- Jack Miller

*****

THE PICK: Oregon

WHY: “I see a lot of his pictures there and he’s always talking about his visits there.” -- James Smith

*****

THE PLAYER: Johnny Wilson 

Johnny Wilson
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

***** 

THE PICK: Washington

WHY: “Because I was talking to him and that’s what I came away thinking.” -- Joshua Jackson

*****

THE PICK: UCLA

WHY: “I feel like he’s just a UCLA prospect. It just feels like he belongs there.” -- Ephesians Prysock

***** 

THE PICK: Washington

WHY: “I could see him fitting there because of how they use their receivers. They are a predominantly passing team, so I could see him fitting into that whole thing.” -- Kendall Milton

*****

THE PICK: Oregon

WHY: “I think he likes them a lot.” -- Jacobe Covington

*****

THE PICK: Texas

WHY: “I think he’ll end up at Texas.” -- John Humphreys

*****

THE PICK: USC or UCLA

WHY: “He’s going to be out here, but I’m not sure which school. Can I say either USC or UCLA? I can tell he wants to be a hometown kid.” – Scott

*****

THE PICK: Oregon

WHY: “He’s seems like an Oregon guy.” - Bowens

*****

THE PICK: Oregon

WHY: “I think he’s an Oregon guy and all his friends go there.” - Flowe

*****

THE PICK: USC

WHY: “He’s the tall lanky receiver they always have.” - Houston

*****

THE PICK: UCLA or Ohio State

WHY: “I hear him talking about those schools a lot.” - Miller

*****

THE PICK: UCLA

WHY: “It’s close to home and he looks like a UCLA receiver.” - Smith


*****

THE PLAYER: Kelee Ringo 

Lnzhq8a1chmhlz0pa45h
Kelee Ringo

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: “I’m going to get him to come with me. I’m going to say Ohio State, because I’m betting on me.” – Scott

*****

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “I don’t really know, but I could see him going there.” - Flowe

*****

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: “I was just talking to him about it and he loved his visit there.” - Milton

*****

THE PICK: Arizona State

WHY: “He’ll stay close to home because he’s an Arizona guy.” - Houston

*****

THE PICK: Texas

WHY: “He loves it up there and tells me all about his visits there.” - Covington

*****

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “I could honestly see him in the Alabama program because of the type of player he is, a big, fast defensive back.” - Murphy

*****

THE PICK: Ohio State or Texas

WHY: “That’s my opinion, but we’ll see what happens. Hopefully it’s Ohio State.” - Miller

*****

THE PICK: Texas

WHY: “I see him talking a lot about them and there are a lot of pictures of him there.” - Smith

*****

THE PLAYER: Justin Flowe 

Lmlya3adyaa8bdq0bxwl
Justin Flowe
SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion

THE PICK: UCLA

WHY: “I just see him there. We’ll see.” - Prysock

*****

THE PICK: Texas

WHY: “For him, I’m saying ‘Hook 'em’’ all day.” - Jackson

*****

THE PICK: Somewhere in the SEC.

WHY: “Seeing how he plays and how he is built, he’ll just fit in well at any of those schools.” – Milton

*****

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “He fits in well there.” - Houston

*****

THE PICK: USC

WHY: “I feel like the top players in California always end up there.” - Humphreys

*****

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “He’s a big, fast, strong guy. That’s an Alabama type of linebacker.” - Murphy

*****

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “I think they’ll prepare him the best for the next level.” - Smith

