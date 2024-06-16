The 2024 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished and the Rivals Five-Star is on the horizon so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The linebackers are up next.



1. BRYCE DEAS

Bryce Deas (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The new Auburn commitment has always brought attention to his projected position because he is so versatile, so Deas working out at linebacker in Charlotte created buzz in and of itself. He quickly backed up the chatter with stellar physicality and a competitive edge, shown right off the bat in drills and eventually in the pass-rushing phase of the event. Deas was commanding reps and winning well more than not despite being one of the most inexperienced linebackers of the crop. When it came to pass coverage, Deas really separated himself from the pack. His comfort in space and against a traditional running back route tree was evident, as he was often in position to make a play on the football – even completing some of the routes for the backs in the process. Deas wasn’t afraid to let opponents know of the success he was having on the day, either.

*****

2. ANTHONY DAVIS

Anthony Davis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Atlanta probably had the most loaded field at the linebacker position, complete with droves of 2025 linebackers who are likely to wind up at SEC and ACC programs. Yet Davis, one of the best in 2026, looked as fluid and as comfortable as any in the field, making a run at MVP along with the older, more expected names. Then one-on-ones came and this is where Davis, sporting bright red Ohio State gloves at the time, really took hold of the honors in displaying his excellent speed and awareness in coverage. The Rivals250 member has more than 30 offers to his name, with USC and Penn State among the latest.

3. JONATHAN CUNNINGHAM

Jonathan Cunningham (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cunningham turned heads at every turn during the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas. He boasts an ideal modern frame at 6-foot-3, near 200 pounds with excellent length to boot. Cunningham combined the frame with a sound and athletic game, showing off range in coverage with better-than-expected breaks on the football along the way. Whether tight end of running back, Cunningham showcased a total package to work in space at the next level.

*****

4. ADAM BALOGOUN-ALI

Adam balogoun-Ali

Balogoun-Ali shined brightest when it came to working his feet in coverage, where his length and awareness also helped to make plays at the catch point. The blue-chipper can really run for his great size, so he can probably work any traditional linebacker spot at the next level. Balogoun-Ali has added Michigan and Florida State offers of late.

5. KEENAN HARRIS

Keenan Harris

Harris was another 2026 prospect who flashed dominance at the linebacker spot. He carries his weight very well, especially in pass coverage, where the flashes were constant in the four-star piling up interceptions. Ball skills aren’t often among the first traits thrown out there with off-ball linebackers, but Harris worked against the grain in that department in how often he was in position to and ultimately turned the ball over.

6. SCOTT TAYLOR

Scott Taylor (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

A player who came into the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles with some positional questions surrounding him, given some prep experience on the defensive line, Taylor quelled any worry about his ability off the ball early in the workout. The UCLA pledge showed an edge from an effort and competitive standpoint no matter where he lined up, with him working multiple positions and even lining up on offense on occasion. Taylor, who was especially impressive in the pass protection one-on-ones walked away with MVP honors for the complete effort.

*****

7. LUKE METZ

Luke Metz (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Fresh off of his Alabama commitment at the time of the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta, Metz had a focus that would prove to be unwavering through all of the camp elements despite the cold and rainy setting in the area. Extremely comfortable on the move, Metz was fluid in drills and looked comfortable changing direction throughout the afternoon. The Crimson Tide pledge was stout against blockers and plenty in position when it came to coverage against both running backs and tight end types.

*****

8. QUATORIUS WALKER

Quatorius Walker

Another from that loaded Atlanta stop of the Rivals Camp Series, Walker was hard to miss for anyone on hand that Sunday. He was the energy-driver of the linebacker group, whether it was in drills or certainly when it came to competition, even lining up against coach and former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs for a rep. It wasn’t just about hype for Walker who was among the strongest lateral movers of the deep group. He also held his own in coverage, especially down the field.

*****

9. CAM THOMAS

Cam Thomas (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

A Gold Ball winner in Indianapolis, Thomas has been steadily growing from a physical standpoint and his recruitment has followed suit. He converted to linebacker from the safety position, so there was comfort in coverage as many would have expected. Thomas displayed strong instincts in many different settings and still shows strong movement skills and overall athleticism despite the added bulk.

*****

10. DARRELL JOHNSON

Darrell Johnson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)