Rivals Camp Series: The five best OL of the 2025 regionals

Gabriel Osenda (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

The regional stops of the Rivals Camp Series are in the books with the Rivals Five-Star at the Indianapolis Colts' practice facility coming up later this month. Today, we continue our look at the best players at each position through the regional events with the offensive linemen. BEST OF RCS: The five best QBs of the 2025 Rivals Camp Series regionals | Five best RBs | Five best WRs/TEs

CHANCELLOR BARCLAY - Miami

Known as a versatile technician with a sky-high floor in leading to a Clemson Tiger verbal commitment this offseason, Barclay backed up the momentum en route to camp MVP honors in Miami. He worked active hands and fluid feet to initiate the contact with defenders while remaining on balance, sometimes easily driving opponents around the horn in the process. Barclay has an elite punch and can dictate the pace despite a more narrow frame on the offensive interior, and again proved he is more than capable when defenders defer to secondary moves thereafter.

ISMAEL CAMARA - Dallas

The France native snaps out of his stance with a wide base, limiting the angles defenders can use against him right off the ball. With a powerful punch to boot, he can set the pace on a given rep inside or out on the edge. Camara also flashes dominance with the type of frame – 6-foot-6, 330 pounds – that can envelop smaller pass rushers once in close. Currently tabbed as the No. 2 interior offensive line projection in 2027, Camara took home MVP honors in Dallas just last month. It looks like the SEC could be where he takes his talents on Saturdays, with Texas, Alabama and Tennessee among those in good position early on.

KHALIEF CANTY - Atlanta

Not necessarily a new name to know nationally, the Detroit native came down to Atlanta as a late addition and the four-star made a memorable first impression for onlookers that Sunday morning. The narrative quickly shifted from, "Who is that?" to "Detroit!" -- which is what coaches began to call him as he won rep after rep. Canty not only worked with a bravado that the WWE would consider, but he backed it up with as aggressive and punishing a punch as we saw throughout the circuit. Even as defenders anticipated the move, his length and snap quickness would continue to win out as competition continued. Canty will announce his commitment on June 23 between Michigan State and Missouri, also the programs getting his next two official visits.

LEX MAILANGI - Los Angeles

The patience and overall technique jumps off the page with Mailangi and he executes at a high clip, part of the reason he took home MVP honors at the Los Angeles stop. The rising-junior is built like a classic interior type, but showcases better footwork and movement skills for a prospect carrying well over 300 pounds. From maintaining leverage to redirection, Mailangi was prepared for initial moves and counter moves alike. Throw in a rock solid punch and interior defenders had a rough go at it against the blue-chip blocker on that March morning. Oregon, UCLA, Tennessee and Alabama are some of the programs in the mix for one of the top 2027 blockers nationally, with the Ducks perhaps in the best spot early on.

GABRIEL OSENDA - Atlanta