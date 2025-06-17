Three-star WR RJ Mosley commits to Arizona

Sunday, the Wildcats earned a major addition at receiver when Bay Area target RJ Mosley made his decision to commit following his official visit with the program earlier in the month.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound recruit from Pittsburg High School became a priority target for receivers coach Bobby Wade and area recruiter Alonzo Carter since early in the cycle.

Arizona entered the picture officially in late January, and the staff continued to prioritize him since that time including making its way to Pitt to meet with Mosley during the spring.

Nearby programs Cal and Stanford were heavily in the mix with Mosley and Utah was also part of the picture, but the consistent pursuit by Arizona eventually helped the Wildcats win out in the process.

Northwestern, San Diego State, Colorado State and SMU were other programs involved in recruiting Mosley.



