THESE TERMS CONTAIN A BINDING ARBITRATION AGREEMENT AND CLASS ACTION AND JURY TRIAL WAIVER CLAUSES IN SECTION 12 BELOW.

NO ADDITIONAL PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

THE FOLLOWING PROMOTION IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE FIFTY UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ONLY (COLLECTIVELY, THE "ELIGIBILITY AREA"). THE RIVALS FANFUTURECAST CONTEST SHALL ONLY BE CONSTRUED AND EVALUATED ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES LAW. DO NOT ENTER THIS PROMOTION IF YOU ARE NOT LOCATED IN, AND A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, THE ELIGIBILITY AREA AT THE TIME OF ENTRY.

FURTHER, TO BE ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE, YOU MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE (OR THE AGE OF MAJORITY IN YOUR STATE OF LEGAL RESIDENCE) AND BE AN ACTIVE RIVALS SUBSCRIBER AS OF JULY 14, 2019 . REFER BELOW FOR ADDITIONAL ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS.

YOUR ENTRY INTO ANY ASPECT OF THIS PROMOTION CONSTITUTES YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

1. Eligibility: The Rivals FanFutureCast Contest (“Contest”) is a contest of skill. The Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States (including the District of Columbia) who are 18 years or older (or the age of majority in the player’s state of legal residence) as of the time of entry and who are also active Rivals subscribers as of July 14, 2019. Employees, agents, successors, and assignees of Oath Inc. (“Rivals” or "Sponsor"), and its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, underwriters, and Contest companies, any other participating prize sponsor, and any entity involved with or otherwise providing services or prizes related to this Contest, (all of the foregoing, together with Sponsor, collectively referred to as "Contest Entities"), and the immediate family members (parent, child, sibling, domestic partner, or spouse of any of the foregoing) and persons living in the same household as such individuals, whether related or not, are not eligible to win.

2. Sponsor: Oath Inc., 770 Broadway, New York, NY 10003.

3. Agreement to Official Rules: Participation in the Contest constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor's decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

4. Timing: The Contest ends at 12:00 pm PT on March 2, 2020 (“Contest Period”). Sponsor's computer is the official time-keeping device for the Contest.

5. How to Participate: In order to participate in this contest, simply login to Rivals.com with subscriber account credentials and make one or more commitment predictions for the 2020 class year by clicking on the FanFutureCast homepage banner, and completing a player commitment process by completing the following steps:

Search a prospect name

Choose a school from the drop-down menu

Click “Make FanFuturecast”

A “Forecast saved” message will appear at the top of the module to confirm your forecast has been saved. Repeat this step as many times as you’d like throughout the season. You can change a forecast for any prospect by re-entering the forecast (either in the popup dialog from the homepage banner, or going to the prospect’s Rivals profile page via a prospect search). You can only make a forecast while the prospect is not already committed, and you cannot make forecasts for any prospect that has an announcement date set which is 48 hours or less in the future.

Limit: You may register for the Contest as many times as desired by making FutureCast predictions during the Contest Period, and are encouraged to make as many predictions as possible in order to increase your chances of accumulating points on the leaderboard. While you can accumulate points for any correct predictions made, only predictions for users in the 2020 class year will be counted in this contest. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the holder of Rivals ID associated with a particular entry, the dispute will be resolved in favor of the individual who is the authorized account holder of the Rivals ID associated with the account (based upon information submitted at the time the account was created or updated upon registration for this Contest), and, if available, the "authorized email account holder" provided when the Rivals ID was created. "Authorized email account holder" is defined as the natural person assigned an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (i.e., business, educational institution) responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. If there is a discrepancy between the name of the person listed as the authorized holder of the Rivals ID, that Rivals ID will be disqualified and any potential prize will be forfeited. A potential Prize winner may be required to provide Contest Entities with proof that he/she is the authorized account holder for each of the credentials described above.

6. Winner Determination:

The FanFutureCast point system is algorithmically calculated based on the following factors:

Whether a forecast is right or wrong (wrong is a fixed -10 point penalty)

Assuming a forecast is right, the score (per prospect) starts at a base of 100 points. Those points then get adjusted up or down based on the following criteria:

How close/far to the prospect's commit date the forecast is made (really early forecasts earn extra points; forecasts made right before commits deduct points)

How many times a user has changed his forecast on a particular prospect before the commit (each change after the first forecast deducts points)

Additional FAQs on how FanFutureCast points are calculated can be found here.

In the case of a tie for the Grand Prize, the tie breaker will go to the person with the best accuracy ratio for the year (% of right vs. wrong forecasts). In the unlikely event that the ratio of the top 2 users is also the exact same, we will award the Grand Prize to the person with the oldest timestamp of the correct forecast for someone in the class year (2020).

All leaderboard rankings posted in real time shall not be deemed official until Sponsor has reviewed and confirmed all of the submissions and announced the Contest Winners. Use of script, macro or any other automated system to make submissions is prohibited and all such entries will be void.

7. Winner Requirements: Except where prohibited, potential winners of prizes valued at $600 or more will be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release (the “Affidavit/Release”) and an IRS W-9 form, within a timeframe to be determined by Sponsor. If a potential winner fails to sign and return the Affidavit/Release, and any other documentation required by Sponsor within the required time period, or if the notification is returned as undeliverable, the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner (the entrant with the next highest score). Potential winner will be notified by Sponsor on or around March 30, 2020. Participation in the Contest and/or acceptance of any prize shall constitute and signify each entrant’s and winner’s agreement and consent that Sponsor and its designees may use the winner’s name, city, state, likeness, photograph, picture, statements about the Contests and/or prize information in connection with the Contest for promotional, advertising or other purposes, worldwide, in perpetuity, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, including the Internet, without limitation and without further payment, notification, permission or other consideration, except where prohibited by law.

8. Grand Prize:

ONE (1) GRAND PRIZE (#1 on National leaderboard ): $5,000 cash prize (awarded in the form of a check), ten (10) years comped Rivals account (to be added to winner’s account once their paid subscription expires), two (2) $99 Rivals Fan Shop promo codes, and a custom engraved trophy. Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of Grand Prize is $6,197.00.

FOUR (4) SECOND PLACE PRIZES (2nd-5th Place on National leaderboard): $1,000 cash or winner’s choice of one (1) piece of autographed sports memorabilia (selected by Sponsor) up to $1,000 in value, five (5) years free Rivals subscription (to be added to winner’s account once their paid subscription expires), and a custom engraved trophy. ARV of Second Place Prize is $1,699.

UP TO SEVEN-HUNDRED (700) THIRD PLACE PRIZES (Top Ten (10) on each team’s site that has at least 10 active subscribers on that team’s leaderboard; team leaderboards with less than ten (10) active subscribers will not be eligible for prizes in this Contest.): three (3) months free Rivals subscription (to be added to winner’s account once their paid subscription expires). ARV of Third Place Prize is $29.97.

Promo codes are subject to issuer’s terms and conditions. Comped Rivals subscription time will be added to the end of the existing expiration date of both monthly and annual subscription terms. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winners are responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Limit: One (1) prize per Rivals account.

9. Release: By participating in the Contest, entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Contest Entities from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Contest or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Contest; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Contest or the processing of entries; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Contest or receipt of any prize. Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Contest Entities’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Contest, and in no event shall the Contest Entities be liable for attorney’s fees. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

10. General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prize(s) from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

11. Limitations of Liability: Contest Entities assume no responsibility or liability for lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, jumbled, garbled, or scrambled entries or communications, or for theft, destruction, or unauthorized access to, entries or communications. Contest Entities assume no responsibility for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest, by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of submissions, data entered by participants, or registration in the Contest. Contest Entities assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, failures or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, providers, computer equipment, effects of hackers, software, email, players, or browsers, whether on account of technical problems, traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or on account of any combination of the foregoing, that may occur (including but not limited to any such problems which may result in the ability to access the Contest Microsites or to process any transaction(s) in connection with the Contest). Contest Entities assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to participants or to any computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in this Contest. If, for any reason, the Contest, or any of its respective components are not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, hacking, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic, or any other causes beyond the control of Contest Entities which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest, or the affected component thereof, and, in its sole discretion, to award Prize(s) only within that portion of the entrant group not affected by the disruption, if any. In addition, should the 2019 professional football season be postponed, shortened, interrupted, modified, or cancelled for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to award Prizes at the time the 2019 professional football season is affected, or to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest.

12. Disputes: BINDING ARBITRATION AGREEMENT. AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE. YOU AND SPONSOR BOTH AGREE TO RESOLVE ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CONTROVERSIES OR CLAIMS THAT IN ANY WAY ARISE OUT OF OR RELATE TO THESE TERMS OR FROM ANY SERVICES YOU RECEIVE FROM US (OR FROM ANY ADVERTISING FOR ANY SUCH SERVICES), INCLUDING ANY DISPUTES BETWEEN YOU AND OUR EMPLOYEES OR AGENTS (“DISPUTE(S)”), ONLY BY ARBITRATION ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS OR IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT. YOU UNDERSTAND THAT BY AGREEING TO THESE TERMS, ARBITRATION OR A SMALL CLAIMS ACTION WILL BE THE SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE MEANS OF RESOLVING ANY DISPUTE BETWEEN US. YOU ALSO UNDERSTAND THAT BY AGREEING TO THESE TERMS, YOU AND SPONSOR ARE GIVING UP THE RIGHT TO BRING A CLAIM IN COURT OR IN FRONT OF A JURY (EXCEPT FOR MATTERS THAT MAY BE BROUGHT IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT), AND THAT YOU AND SPONSOR ARE GIVING UP THE RIGHT TO PROCEED WITH ANY CLASS ACTION OR OTHER REPRESENTATIVE ACTION. We also both agree that:





Notice of Dispute. If either you or Sponsor intends to arbitrate under these Terms, the party seeking arbitration must first notify the other party of the Dispute in writing at least 30 days in advance of initiating the arbitration. Notice to Sponsor should be sent to Sponsor either by mail to Oath, Attn: Disputes, 701 First Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94089; or disputes@oath.com. Notice to you will be to your email address(es) and street address(es), if any, that Sponsor has in its records at the time the notice is sent. The notice must describe the nature of the claim and the relief being sought. If we are unable to resolve the Dispute within 30 days, either party may then file a claim for arbitration.

Arbitration Procedure. The Federal Arbitration Act applies to these Terms. Except for small claims court cases, any and all Disputes will be resolved by arbitration administered by the American Arbitration Association ("AAA"), which will apply the AAA's Consumer Arbitration Rules (excluding any rules or procedures governing or permitting class actions). You can get additional information from the AAA (www.adr.org). These Terms govern to the extent they conflict with the AAA’s Rules.

Small Claims Court Option. As an alternative to arbitration, you may bring an individual action in small claims court in your county of residence or Santa Clara County, California provided that your Dispute meets the requirements of the small claims court.

Arbitration Location. Unless you and Sponsor agree otherwise, the arbitration must take place, or the small claims action must be filed, in the county of your primary residence or Santa Clara County, California.

Arbitration Fees and Expenses. We will reimburse any filing fee that the AAA charges you for arbitration of the Dispute. If you provide us with signed written notice that you cannot pay the filing fee, we will pay the fee directly to the AAA. If the arbitration proceeds, we will also pay any administrative and arbitrator fees charged later.

Severability. If any part of this agreement to arbitrate is found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be unenforceable, the court will reform the agreement to the extent necessary to cure the unenforceable part(s), and the parties will arbitrate their Dispute(s) without reference to or reliance upon the unenforceable part(s). However, if for any reason the Class Action Waiver set forth below cannot be enforced as to some or all of the Dispute, then the agreement to arbitrate will not apply to that Dispute or portion thereof, but the remainder of the agreement to arbitrate will be binding and enforceable. The parties do not agree to class arbitration or to the arbitration of any claims brought on behalf of others.





CLASS ACTION WAIVER. THESE TERMS DO NOT ALLOW CLASS OR COLLECTIVE ARBITRATIONS, EVEN IF THE AAA PROCEDURES OR RULES WOULD. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER PROVISION OF THESE TERMS, THE ARBITRATOR MAY AWARD MONEY OR INJUNCTIVE RELIEF ONLY IN FAVOR OF THE INDIVIDUAL PARTY SEEKING RELIEF AND ONLY TO THE EXTENT NECESSARY TO PROVIDE THE RELIEF WARRANTED BY THAT PARTY'S INDIVIDUAL CLAIM. ARBITRATION OR COURT PROCEEDINGS HELD UNDER THESE TERMS CANNOT BE BROUGHT, MAINTAINED OR RESOLVED ON BEHALF OF OR BY A CLASS, AS A PRIVATE ATTORNEY-GENERAL, OR IN ANY OTHER REPRESENTATIVE CAPACITY. IN ADDITION, INDIVIDUAL PROCEEDINGS CANNOT BE COMBINED WITHOUT THE CONSENT OF ALL OF THE PARTIES. ANY QUESTION REGARDING THE ENFORCEABILITY OR INTERPRETATION OF THIS PARAGRAPH WILL BE DECIDED BY A COURT AND NOT THE ARBITRATOR.





JURY TRIAL WAIVER. IF FOR ANY REASON A DISPUTE PROCEEDS IN COURT RATHER THAN THROUGH ARBITRATION, YOU AND SPONSOR AGREE THAT THERE WILL NOT BE A JURY TRIAL. YOU AND SPONSOR UNCONDITIONALLY WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY IN ANY ACTION, PROCEEDING OR COUNTERCLAIM IN ANY WAY ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THESE TERMS. IN THE EVENT OF LITIGATION, THIS PARAGRAPH MAY BE FILED TO SHOW A WRITTEN CONSENT TO A TRIAL BY THE COURT.





Choice of Law. These Terms and the relationship between the parties, including any claim or dispute that might arise between the parties, whether sounding in contract, tort, or otherwise, will be governed by the laws of the State of New York without regard to its conflict of law provisions. In no event will the parties bring claims against one another under the laws of another jurisdiction.





Forum. If for any reason a Dispute proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, all such Disputes (regardless of theory) arising out of or relating to these Terms, or the relationship between you and Sponsor, will be brought exclusively in the courts located in the county of New York, New York or the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. In such cases, you and Sponsor agree to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts located within the county of New York, New York or the Southern District of New York, and agree to waive any and all objections to the exercise of jurisdiction over the parties by such courts and to venue in such courts.





13. Privacy: By entering the Contest, you agree to Rivals’ use of your personal information as described in Rivals' Privacy Policy, located at https://policies.yahoo.com/us/en/yahoo/privacy/index.htm. By entering the Contest, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personally identifiable information with other Contest Entities for the purpose of Contest administration and prize fulfillment.

14. Winners List: The name of the prize winners may be obtained following winner selection and confirmation by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Rivals FanFutureCast Contest Winners, c/o Verizon Media, 11995 West Bluff Creek Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094. Requests must be received by May 1, 2020.

© 2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved. Participants are hereby authorized to copy these official rules on the condition that it will be for the participant’s personal use and not for any commercial purpose whatsoever.