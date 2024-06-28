JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Rivals Five-Star is in the books and now it’s time to start the position breakdowns and give thoughts on each prospect who competed at the summer’s biggest event. Let’s continue the discussion with running backs.

Harlem Berry

Berry showcased the range of his elite skill set during Rivals Five-Star. He won the fastest man award with a 4.43 so everything we've heard about his speed was true. The LSU commit was very competitive during the running back blocking drill too. He also ran great routes and displayed his elite change of direction ability during one-on-ones.

Jordon Davison

Davison has had a lot of conversation around his recruitment recently. There is talk that he and Ohio State have parted ways after he weighed in heavier than expected on his official visit. Seeing him at the event though, he moved well and had a great day. He was great during the pass protection drill. That’s a great sign that he’ll be trusted to protect the quarterback and will help him play early. Davison is also better than expected running routes and catching passes. He’s an intriguing prospect that we’ll watch closely his senior year.

Gideon Davidson

The top prospect in Virginia has a great frame and has enough speed to pull away from defenders. The Clemson commit has some incredible production on his resume. He rushed for more than 2,700 yards last fall. He's a polished running back and you could see that during the running back drills. He was potentially the best running back in that setting that included some of the nation's top backs.

Rogers’ nickname is “Turbo” and while he didn’t take part in the fastest man challenge he was still able to show off his quickness. He was outstanding during the one-on-ones with linebackers. He consistently got open by running good routes and seemed to catch everything in sight. The day started a little slow for the Alabama commit but he finished the day strong. It’s easy to see why Alabama wants to keep his commitment and Ohio State, Auburn and Georgia want to flip him.

Shekai Mills-Knight