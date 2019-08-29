Our daily rankings and recruiting coverage continues with a look by each analyst of one player who is currently outside the Rivals250 who could make the jump into it with a strong senior season. Here are the answers.

Miami commit Jaiden Francois has another season like he did a year ago, he’ll burst into the Rivals250 with ease. The South Florida based defensive back was one of the state’s interception leaders as a junior, but conversation about him technique and his size linger. That said, Francois is already a four-star prospect and has nowhere to go but up. - Southeast analyst Rob Cassidy

I’m cheating because I have two names here. The first is Notre Dame offensive line commit Michael Carmody. The big, agile prospect has pretty good technique but the film hasn’t showed him driving defenders off the ball or knocking linemen backwards as they try to get to the quarterback. We’re looking for development there. The second player is North Carolina commit Ja’Qurious Conley. The tall, long safety does just about everything for his team and he is as athletic as they come. We’re keeping a close eye on him this season. - Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman

Logan Loya had an excellent season opener in a 35-7 win for Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco over Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha and I fully expect it to continue in the coming months. Loya reminds me of Nolan Groulx from last recruiting cycle who finished No. 228 nationally. He can get open against anybody, he has phenomenal hands, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei always looks his way because he’s reliable and then he doesn’t waste time getting upfield for extra yards. I love how he plays and there’s an easy argument for getting him in the Rivals250 if he continues to play so well. - National analyst Adam Gorney

When we first rated Northwestern offensive line commit Peter Skoronski it was strictly based on season film. The Chicagoland prospect does not appear at any of the usual off-season showcases, so senior film will be the first new evaluation in almost a year of Skoronski. We tend to be conservative with prospects we have fewer evaluation points on, and yet Skoronski still almost made the Rivals250 after his junior season. There are not many more questions he has to answer with senior film to earn that bump into Rivals250 territory. - Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt

Javion Cohen had a great off-season. He re-shaped his body, he really came into his own as an offensive lineman and he was one of the best at each event he attended. The Auburn commit earned a fourth star and he is trending up heading into the season. - Southeast analyst Chad Simmons