Max Johnson

With low supply and high demand, the quarterback position is recruited earlier in the process than all others. It is also a position where prospects tend to develop earlier than their peers. Recruiting of the quarterback position in the 2020 class has already been robust, with 23 prospects currently committed to FBS programs. Between the pro-style and dual-threat rankings, 50 prospects are currently ranked at the position. RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Monday: Updated Top 10 revealed Tuesday: Updated 2020 Rivals100 Wednesday: Updated 2020 Rivals250 Thursday: Updated position rankings

TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMITS: LSU

Ed Orgeron had been looking to add a second quarterback in LSU’s 2019 class to join three-star Peter Parrish. The Tigers may not end up finding the prospect they want in that class, but have already locked up two for the 2020 class and both are big-time talents. In-state passer TJ Finley was the first to pull the trigger last spring. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in his class. Georgia native Max Johnson just joined the class last month. He is ranked two spots ahead of Finley in the pro-style category and ranks No. 65 in the Rivals100. Tennessee has the highest-ranked commitment in Harrison Bailey, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback and No. 41 ranked prospect overall in 2020. LSU’s two four-stars, however, give them the best collection of talent at the position for 2020 thus far.

PROGRAM TO WATCH: Clemson

When it comes to quarterback recruiting, no program has been more successful in attracting the top talent over the last three classes than Clemson. The Tigers signed five-stars in both 2014, 2017 and 2018 and have signed at least a four-star in each of the last six classes.

In 2020, Clemson is again hunting for the big game, and there is no bigger target at the position than five-star D.J. Uiagalelei. Despite living in California, Uiagalelei has already made multiple visits to Clemson’s South Carolina-based campus. The most recent of those trips was for the Tigers' home finale on Nov. 24, where he was accompanied by his father and one of his high school coaches.

Clemson has all its eggs in the Uiagalelei basket right now because he is the only quarterback offer Clemson has out right now in the 2020 class. Dabo Swinney will have to fend off programs like Alabama, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma if he is going to sign his second No. 1 overall prospect in three classes, though.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Ethan Garbers