Rivals Rankings Week: Five-Star Countdown for 2025 class

It's Rivals Rankings Week for the 2025 class and we tipped things off as always with the Five-Star Countdown. National basketball analyst Rob Cassidy counted down the 15 five-stars on Monday and offered his thoughts on each. RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Monday: Five-Star Countdown Tuesday: Full 2025 Rivals150 released Wednesday: New 2025 position rankings released Thursday: Team rankings spotlight Friday: Rankings Roundtable

1. SF A.J. Dybantsa

Cassidy's Take: A.J. Dybantsa has been the No. 1 prospect in the class since reclassifying from 2026 and continues to wow scouts with not only his high-level production, but his versatility and massive NBA potential. The 6-foot-9 wing has the perimeter skills of a guard and is coming off a 43-point game against No. 2 overall prospect Cameron Boozer this month. Dybantsa is considering a number of major programs, but BYU and Alabama feel like the most serious players to land his pledge as things stand.

2. PF Cameron Boozer

Cassidy's Take: Cameron Boozer would be a surefire No. 1 in most classes and may still end the cycle as the top prospect in 2025. The gap between Boozer and A.J. Dybantsa isn’t as large as some may think, and the consistency of production Boozer has displayed for the last two years has been remarkable to say the least. He led the EYBL in both scoring and rebounding this year and has won on every level. Duke, Florida and Miami are in contention for his commitment. He and his twin brother, four-star guard Cayden Boozer, are nearing an announcement.

3. SG Darryn Peterson

Cassidy's Take: The clear top guard in the 2025 class, Darryn Peterson boasts a college-ready body, elite athleticism and a true three-level scoring ability. The 6-foot-5 Peterson is also one of the top defenders in the country and is a near-surefire impact freshman on the next level. Kansas, USC and Ohio State are among the schools in the mix to land his pledge.

4. SF Nate Ament

Cassidy's Take: A new entrant to the top 10, Nate Ament shot up from the No. 10 spot in the rankings update. NBA GMs are already kicking the tires on the 6-foot-9 wing, whose length and perimeter skills make him a tantalizing long-term prospect. A young prospect in the Kevin Durant-mold, Ament handles and shoots the ball well but is also a gifted passer and Swiss Army Knife of a defender. He remains uncommitted, but Kentucky, Virginia, Duke and UConn are involved.

5. PF Caleb Wilson

Cassidy's Take: A strong and athletic two-way forward that makes as much of a splash as a defender as he does on the offensive end, Caleb Wilson boasts sure hands, catches everything thrown into the block and has a knack for finishing with dunks. He’s taken strides as a shooter but still has work to do on that front. Wilson’s long wingspan makes him a formidable rim protector but also a terror in passing lanes. The two-way star is considering schools such as Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina and Stanford. Mark Pope's Wildcats, however, seem to be making the strongest move as of late.

6. PF Chris Cenac Jr.

Cassidy's Take: Chris Cenac Jr. has been on a steady rise all year and earned five-star status in this update. Now the No. 6 player in the class, Cenac’s ability to stuff box scores in every imaginable way is undeniable. His package of length, shooting ability, rebounding prowess and defensive upside is rare and made him an in-demand commodity. LSU, Auburn, Kentucky and Arkansas are involved with Cenac.

7. SG Meleek Thomas

Cassidy's Take: A long, fluid guard with the ability to play either backcourt spot, Meleek Thomas impacts winning in ways that go well beyond his three-level scoring prowess. Thomas is a vocal leader with the ability to create a shot from almost anywhere on the floor. He needs to add weight but he’s a solid positional rebounder and will only get better on that front as he muscles up. Kentucky, UConn, Pitt, Auburn and Alabama are among the schools involved with Thomas.

8. PF Koa Peat

Cassidy's Take: The Arizona-based Koa Peat comes from a family full of Division-I athletes, many of whom are football players. He’s well-versed in how to use his strong upper body to create space and impact games in the post and on the glass. He’s more than just a bully-ball merchant, however, as the 6-foot-8 power forward has fantastic touch around the rim and an ability to knock down mid-range jumpers with regularity. He handles the ball well for his size as well. He’ll take the next step as he extends his jumper out to the 3-point line. Arizona feels like the slight favorite to land Peat, but Texas, Duke, Houston and Baylor are also involved.

9. SG Isiah Harwell

Cassidy's Take: A Houston commit, Isiah Harwell had missed significant time with injury this year, but saying the 6-foot-5 guard is impressive when healthy is understating the point. There are few two-guards with a higher basketball IQ. His change of pace is devastating and allows him to get to the rim on command. His 3-point shooting remains a work in progress but his ability to constantly drain mid-range pull ups suggests it's a matter of time before his range improves.

10. PG Mikel Brown Jr.

Cassidy's Take: The 6-foot-3 Mikel Brown Jr. oozes skill and understands how to control the tempo of a game from the point guard spot. He’s one of the better ball-handlers in the country and has showcased real three-level scoring ability all the while letting the game come to him and limit bad shots. He ranks as the top point guard in the 2025 class for good reason and his defensive effort seems to be getting better with each passing month. Brown is considering schools such as Alabama, Texas, Indiana, UCF, Ole Miss and others.

11. SF Dwayne Aristode

Cassidy's Take: A Dutch import with a mean streak, Dwayne Aristode made an eight-spot jump up to No. 11 in the update and for good reason. The 6-foot-8, 208-pound forward is blessed with an imposing frame that he knows how to use on both the perimeter and in the post. He creates space, absorbs contact and finishes above the rim. He’s also a well above-average shooter but shines mostly in catch-and-shoot situations for the time being. Duke, Michigan State, USC and Arizona are involved in his recruitment.

12. SF Shelton Henderson

Cassidy's Take: A toolsy wing that screams long-term upside, Shelton Henderson is all of 6-foot-6 and incredibly fluid. His versatility on both ends of the court are what sets him apart. He boasts a massive, college-ready build but also can function as a point forward of sorts for stretches and his ball-handling ability is one of his defining traits. He absorbs contact incredibly well and has a knack for getting to the free throw line. Defensively, there are few types of players the long, strong and fluid Henderson cannot guard.

13. PG Darius Acuff

Cassidy's Take: A certified volume scorer capable of taking over games and posting incredibly gaudy point totals, the Arkansas-bound Darius Acuff is as gifted a scoring guard as there is in the country. He is prone to falling into the habit of taking low-percentage shots from time to time, but when he's hot he's a human flamethrower. Acuff boasts a good wingspan that allows him to play longer than his listed height of 6-foot-3 and gives him some sneaky upside as a defender.

14. SG Brayden Burries

Cassidy's Take: A California native that raised his stock significantly with a massive junior season at Riverside’s Eleanor Roosevelt High School a year ago, Brayden Burries is a high-level scorer and incredibly gifted positional rebounder. His development continued this summer while running with Strive For Greatness in Nike EYBL. There, Burries showed himself to be an efficient double-double threat and also showcased a pretty reliable long-range stroke, shooting nearly 42% from three-point range at Peach Jam. His stout build and perimeter skills tend to create matchup problems for opponents.

