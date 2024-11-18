Rivals Rankings Week: Five-Star Countdown for 2025 class

The Rivals250 for the 2025 class is receiving a refresh this week as the high school football season winds down across the country. We kicked things off Monday with a countdown of the five-stars. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney offered his thoughts on each of the 28 five-stars.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Sunday: Who should be No. 1? Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Gorney's thoughts | Biggest risers Wednesday: Offensive position rankings Thursday: Defensive position rankings Friday: State rankings

1. TAVIEN ST. CLAIR

Gorney's Take: The debate over No. 1 will continue until the final rankings release, but we’re more than comfortable keeping Tavien St. Clair in the top spot. The Ohio State commit is focused, prepared, mature, serious, competitive and has all the physical and mental makeup of someone who has a special future ahead. From the summer at the Rivals Five-Star to the entire 7on7 circuit to a great senior season, St. Clair will head to Columbus prepared and ready to compete. He has every tool needed to be hugely successful.

2. BRYCE UNDERWOOD

Gorney's Take: I totally understand the argument to make Bryce Underwood No. 1 in the 2025 class because he has uncanny physical tools that are so rare and he has unlimited arm talent with a dynamic ability to his game that few others possess. The LSU commit, who Michigan keeps trying to flip, is phenomenal in the pocket, throwing on the run while escaping pressure and making something happen with his feet down the field. There are special qualities Underwood has that no one else in the class can boast. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM

3. KEELON RUSSELL

Gorney's Take: The comp for Keelon Russell is Jayden Daniels – and it might be that simple. Daniels was the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and that might have been one pick too low. Russell might be one or two spots too low even though he’s this high in the rankings. The Alabama commit is a phenomenal decision-maker and playmaker. Russell hardly ever throws a bad pass or makes the wrong decision, evidenced by his 45/0 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season. He has dynamic ability. The ball pops off his hand and he can escape pressure and still deliver strikes all game. Sure, it helps to have five-star Dakorien Moore and others at receiver but the Duncanville, Texas, standout has proven he’s incredibly special as well and could push for No. 1 overall. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

4. DAVID SANDERS JR.

Gorney's Take: There’s pretty and then there’s David Sanders pretty at offensive tackle. The Tennessee commit is all of 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, and has basically the ideal frame for a player at his position in the SEC and projecting to the NFL. What separates Sanders from every other offensive tackle in this class is that the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout mixes athleticism with overwhelming physical force to dominate opponents. Not only does Sanders look good, but over the last few years he’s gained the confidence to go out and pulverize opponents. He has the athletic ability to flip over and play on the defensive line as well where he’s also great. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLREPORT.COM

5. DAKORIEN MOORE

Gorney's Take: When Dakorien Moore steps on the football field, he’s not going to wow you with this picturesque physique like Jeremiah Smith or Cam Coleman, but the Oregon commit makes impossible catches look easy. He has phenomenal hands and his route-running ability and speed are off the charts. If there is a version of Ryan Williams this recruiting cycle it would be Moore but the Duncanville, Texas, recruit is even a little more physically advanced. He’s best at stretching the field and putting maximum pressure on cornerbacks to keep up. Moore can also take a short pass and make people miss and do anything asked of him in the offense. It’s almost a guarantee during his college and NFL career that Moore will make some ridiculous highlight-reel catches since he’s done it throughout his time in high school. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

6. JULIAN LEWIS

Gorney's Take: If there’s a quarterback in this class who has a little Bryce Young to his game, that unique ability to see things developing before they do, to make decisions and process so quickly, it would be Lewis. He is completing nearly 78 percent of his passes this season and has a 40/4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Lewis runs the offense like a symphony, directing his players, checking at the line and then delivering the ball accurately everywhere. After being committed to USC since August 2023, he backed off his pledge to the Trojans on Sunday after visiting Georgia over the weekend. However, Colorado is considered the new front-runner.

7. ELIJAH GRIFFIN

Gorney's Take: Perhaps no school in the country develops defensive linemen better than Georgia and Elijah Griffin could end up being a nice mix between alums Jalen Carter, who can use speed and physical ability to win, and Jordan Davis, who uses brute strength and size to dominate on the defensive line. Earlier in his career, the Savannah (Ga.) Savannah Country Day standout played on the edge but as he’s grown, Griffin has moved inside more. It has not stopped him from using speed, power, leverage and great hands plus a phenomenal body frame to win all the time. There’s no question Griffin has the potential to be the next star on Georgia’s defensive line. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

8. JAHKEEM STEWART

Gorney's Take: We think Jahkeem Stewart has the potential to be Chris Jones 2.0. When Stewart is on the field, the five-star plays with intense focus, a level of seriousness and determination that not many others have, and a relentless motor to attack. He’s like a dog going after red meat and Stewart has this unique quality where he constantly wants to prove that he’s the best player out there. He usually is. If there’s one concern it’s that he hasn’t played a ton of high school football and missed his final season after transferring and reclassifying. His biggest body of work is in the camp setting but he’s dominated those for years. LSU, Oregon, USC and Ohio State round out his top four.

9. JUSTUS TERRY

Gorney's Take: There is a picture from years ago of a barrel-chested kid from tiny Manchester, Ga., who looked like he’d take the recruiting world by storm. That’s exactly what Justus Terry did. He committed to Georgia early and then flipped to USC after a visit, but is now back on the market with the Bulldogs leading Alabama heading into signing day. Terry has grown up but remains one of the more physically gifted prospects in the class, a force along the defensive line. He can also run, track down players and cause all kinds of havoc. If he ends up at Georgia – which is expected – coach Kirby Smart could use Terry’s abilities all over the defensive front.

10. DEVIN SANCHEZ

Gorney's Take: There aren’t a ton of 6-foot-3 star cornerbacks in the NFL except for some rare exceptions and we think Devin Sanchez is one of those unique players. Even at his size, the Ohio State commit is so smooth in coverage. He turns and runs with receivers easily and has awesome footwork. He has the length to stick his hand in there to knock passes away. To be that big and play corner at the highest level is a rare thing, but we think Sanchez is one of those guys.

11. DJ PICKETT

Gorney's Take: DJ Pickett is truly atypical. I can’t remember another player at the five-star level who is 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds, truly a two-way standout who can play safety, cornerback or wide receiver, and has his incredible length. The LSU commit, who is being targeted by Miami and Florida down the stretch, covers so much ground, has so much length and is a plus athlete. So wherever he plays in the secondary, Pickett is going to make a major impact.

12. MICHAEL FASUSI

Gorney's Take: Elite offensive tackles cannot only be massive human beings, they also need to be athletic and powerful. Michael Fasusi has all those qualities. The Oklahoma commit from Lewisville, Texas, moves incredibly well and he’s light on his feet, but he packs a powerful punch. The five-star is not afraid to mix it up and play through the whistle. There’s an all-business attitude Fasusi possesses and it’s why he’s stuck with the Sooners through a tough season. He wants to be tutored by position coach Bill Bedenbaugh and one day be an early NFL Draft pick.

13. ISAIAH GIBSON

Gorney's Take: The on-field performance has been thoroughly impressive from Isaiah Gibson, but the measurables will intrigue NFL decision-makers when the time comes. The Warner Robins, Ga., four-star defensive end, who has been pledged to Georgia since June, has a longer wingspan than 80 percent of defensive ends who were drafted in the first three rounds since 2019. His 40-yard dash and shuttle times are off the charts, too. Pair those numbers with his elite burst off the line and his ability to close and pressure the quarterback, and Gibson has special qualities no one else has in this class. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

14. MICHAEL CARROLL

Gorney's Take: Michael Carroll has always been a massive human being since bursting onto the recruiting scene, but over the last year or so the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has added a level of toughness and meanness that’s off the charts. The new five-star offensive tackle looks to dominate on every down, to will himself over his opponent and then to pulverize defensive linemen over and over until the game is over. That physical determination blended with great athleticism and his size make Carroll one of the best offensive linemen in this class. Alabama still has his commitment but a late visit to Colorado has definitely made this recruitment more interesting. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

15. JONAH WILLIAMS

Gorney's Take: There can be a healthy debate about whether, at his size, Jonah Williams can play safety in college and the NFL (Kyle Hamilton is really the only comp) or whether he’ll move to linebacker. But it’s irrelevant because the impact the five-star has on defense is extraordinary. The Galveston (Texas) Ball standout committed to Texas makes plays all over the field, is smart and savvy covering the back end. He can come up and hit, and has the physical presence to frustrate offenses at every level. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

16. JAVION HILSON

Gorney's Take: At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, not only is Javion Hilson one of the better-looking defensive players in this class but he’s maybe the purest edge rusher. The other defensive linemen can play off the edge but all could move inside as well. Hilson will line up outside and that’s where he’s best. One college coach told me the Cocoa, Fla., standout – who has Texas, Texas A&M, Syracuse and Pitt as his favorites – is the most-focused player they’ve had on a visit yet. Hilson is serious about being great, he has the physical tools to accomplish his goals and now he just needs to find his future home. The Longhorns seem to be the frontrunner.

17. HARLEM BERRY

Gorney's Take: Harlem Berry is now the only five-star running back in the 2025 class so that makes it pretty plain on what we think of his ability. The LSU all-purpose back is a highlight-reel waiting to happen whether running the ball between the tackles or getting to the edge and making people miss or catching the ball out of the backfield. LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan is one of the best at getting the ball in the hands of playmakers, so Berry should thrive. He can make anything happen and should be a real weapon in the Tigers’ offense. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM

18. RILEY PETTIJOHN

Gorney's Take: When Riley Pettijohn walked into media day at the Rivals Five-Star, there was an immediate sense that the McKinney, Texas, standout would be under five-star consideration. The Ohio State commit is big, long and looks like a million bucks. Then on the field, he covers ground, can play downhill and hit, and go sideline to sideline. There’s nothing not to like about Pettijohn, who has every trait of a star linebacker for the Buckeyes and beyond. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

19. WILL BLACK

Gorney's Take: When you play at Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall, that does not exactly exude the toughest environments we’ve ever seen. But Will Black plays with a lot of aggressiveness, he has active feet and the Notre Dame commit is always looking for someone to knock to the ground. All the physical tools and traits are there for Black to be developed into a Joe Alt-type offensive tackle in South Bend. With his physical presence on the football field, we like Black’s progression as a new five-star offensive tackle. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM

20. NA’EEM OFFORD

Gorney's Take: In any other recruiting class, Na'eem Offord would be the No. 1 cornerback in this class and an argument could be made that he should be that high up right now. The Ohio State commit – who could team up with fellow five-star Devin Sanchez – is big, physical, fast and excellent in coverage. When teams dare to throw his way, they regret it. He’s also a sure tackler that never lets his receiver do much, as the physical Offord plays with a chip on his shoulder. Oregon, Auburn and Florida keep working to flip him. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

21. TREY MCNUTT

Gorney's Take: From his intelligence and ability to see things before they happen, to the physical traits, Trey McNutt is a special prospect who is the complete package in patrolling the secondary and making plays. The Cleveland (Ohio) Shaker Heights standout struck out on his own and picked Oregon over Ohio State but took a late visit to Texas A&M, so that’s something to watch down the stretch. From his ranginess, athleticism and ability to read and react, McNutt has special qualities.

22. DOUGLAS UTU

Gorney's Take: Whether Douglas Utu plays offensive tackle or offensive guard in college is almost irrelevant to his ranking because while playing outside is a little more valuable, the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman standout is so good that he could be a first-rounder at either spot. That position versatility is actually a benefit to Utu, who has the nimbleness and footwork to play right tackle and the toughness and physical ability to move inside and make a huge impact there as well. Oregon is getting one of the best offensive linemen in the class and the Ducks will be able to use him anywhere.

23. HYLTON STUBBS

Gorney's Take: What sold us on Hylton Stubbs as a five-star prospect was at the Rivals Five-Star, some elite receivers caught passes on him during one-on-ones but the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin standout was always right there in the hip pocket and making every catch incredibly difficult. The Miami commit has awesome length, he can run, he can cover, he’s competitive and he has that dog mindset where he’s going to go after people on every play. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM

24. SOLOMON THOMAS

Gorney's Take: A Florida State commitment since December 2023, Solomon Thomas is a crucial piece for the Seminoles to keep in this recruiting class because he’s versatile along the offensive line and the meanness factor is off the charts when it comes to how Thomas plays. He’s big and tough and the Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines standout plays with surprising athleticism for someone his size. Florida had him on campus over the weekend and LSU is trying to flip him as well, so this will be one to watch heading toward signing day. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FSU FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM

25. DIJON LEE

Gorney's Take: One of the new five-stars in this rankings release, Dijon Lee is as talented and as impactful as any cornerback in this class. The Alabama commit, who will visit Texas A&M for the Texas showdown, has phenomenal length and is incredibly smooth and fast in coverage. He’s great battling the receiver when the ball is getting there. Lee made such an impact at Mission Viejo, Calif., this season that he was also one of the team’s best receivers.

26. NATHANIEL MARSHALL

Gorney's Take: When we finally got to see Nathaniel Marshall in person this season, the Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick defensive end might not be his listed 6-foot-5 but his traits and his productivity cannot be questioned. A new five-star who doesn’t do many events, Marshall can blitz off the edge and looks like he was shot out of a cannon. He covers so much ground and he makes an impact on nearly every play defensively. That type of production cannot go unnoticed. It’s what so many elite edge rushers and outside linebackers are known for and Marshall plays the game physically and hard every down.

27. JAIME FFRENCH

Gorney's Take: Jaime Ffrench did not have the best season from a statistical perspective but four-star quarterback teammate Tramell Jones suffered a knee injury so that chemistry on offense was definitely not present for Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin. This ranking is more than just one season of stats, though, as Ffrench has proven for some time, including at the Rivals Five-Star, that he’s a smooth and effortless route runner who has great hands and deceptive speed to stretch the field. The Texas commit – who’s still being pursued by Florida and others – reminds us a ton of Garrett Wilson at the same stage. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

28. NATHANIEL OWUSU-BOATENG