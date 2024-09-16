Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the first five-stars for the 2027 class

Rivals Rankings Week for the 2027 class kicked off Monday and four prospects were awarded five-stars in the initial top 100. The national analyst staff takes a closer look at each of the prospects that landed in the upper echelon of the rankings.

DE LADAMION GUYTON

“Guyton has been drawing eyes for years playing on the same defensive line as five-star defensive tackle Elijah Griffin, and for good reason. Guyton is a force to be reckoned with at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, and there's already some believe that Guyton has an even higher upside than his teammate. "Guyton is the cream of the crop among edge-rushers in the 2027 cycle, a premium position. He has an elite first step and plays downhill with a superb motor. His combination of strong hands, short-area quickness and outstanding speed bending the corner puts him in a class of his own. "Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and the rest of the country are in pursuit.” - Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

QB ELIJAH HAVEN

“It is early in the 2027 cycle, but you can feel fairly confident you will not find a quarterback with a better athletic profile than the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Haven. His size clearly stands out, but what he has achieved athletically already to this point is outstanding. As a freshman, not only did Haven account for 2,205 passing yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions while running for 641 yards with another 12 scores. But he also earned All-Metro and second-team all-state honors in basketball with averages of 13- points, 10-rebounds and 4.1 assists a game. “He still has plenty of room to grow and improve as a passer, but the ability he provides on the field makes him already one of the elite prospects in this class. Florida, Miami, Ole Miss and Auburn are among his early offers. There is a high likelihood he will have every offer he wishes to choose from down the line.” - Marshall Levenson, national recruiting analyst

DE RICHARD WESLEY

“As a freshman playing some of the best high school competition in the country, Wesley had 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries. On a weekly basis, the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive end was going up against FBS offensive linemen and dominating with speed to the edge and power to the inside. “So much makes Wesley special but now at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, his mix of power and athleticism really sets him apart in the 2027 class. It's hard to believe he still is just a sophomore in high school with so much potential ahead of him. It wouldn't shock me one bit if he was the same size as Myles Garrett now when Wesley gets to college and then has a similar career trajectory of domination. “USC and Oregon are by far standing out the most in his recruitment as the Trojans were the dream offer growing up but the Ducks have also made a major impression early in his recruitment.” - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

WR BOOBIE FEASTER