Rivals continued to roll out its updated rankings for the Class of 2020 and our focus today is on the running backs. A good chunk of the nation’s best are already committed with, of course, the exception being the No. 1 back in the country, Zachary Evans. Evans highlights a field that includes a quartet of five-stars and even more running backs on the precipice of that coveted fifth star. Below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the rankings update as we brace for the season.

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMIT: Texas, Georgia

Arguably the biggest discussion of the position rankings was where Bijan Robinson fits among the top two or three running backs. Eventually, the decision was made to make Robinson No. 1 — among all-purpose backs. It’s a testament to the new Texas commitment’s versatility and the fact that he doesn’t have to come off the field regardless of the situation. He’s a huge get for the Longhorns and should thrive in Tom Herman’s offense. Kendall Milton remained right behind Evans as the No. 2 tailback in the country. The new Georgia commitment is the latest highly-rated back to commit to Dell McGee and the Bulldogs. Georgia has a knack for finding bigger, physically imposing running backs and Milton is the latest. There’s no doubt this fall should provide even more clarity on Milton, Robinson, Evans and Demarkcus Bowman and the race for No. 1 running back in the nation.

TEAM TO WATCH: Alabama

Alabama is holding tightly to a commitment from in-state running back Roydell Williams, who is sitting just outside the Rivals100 entering his senior season. This is Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, and this team is eyeing another signature running back to plug into its 2020 class before Signing Day. Alabama is one of the frontrunners for Evans as well as longtime Oklahoma commitment Jase McClellan, and it would not be surprising to see the No. 1 back in the class become a cherry on top come December. McClellan has openly indicated he’s still fielding calls and messages from the Crimson Tide coaches and a visit to Tuscaloosa is likely to transpire before he signs on the dotted line. Regardless of which back jumps on board with the Tide, it appears Alabama could be in line to add a huge piece out of the Lone Star State.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Zachary Evans