Rivals continued to roll out its updated rankings for the class of 2021 this week, and our focus today is on the defensive linemen. It is early, but one school is off to a great start at this position. Below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the rankings update as we brace for the season.

*****

TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Miami

Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes are off to a very good start on the defensive line in 2021. They have two defensive ends and two defensive tackles committed 16 months prior to the Early Signing Period. Headlining this quartet are defensive end Chamon Metayer and defensive tackle Savion Collins, both Rivals250 prospects. Metayor is a long end that pressures the quarterback off the end and Collins is a big body in the middle that can anchor against the run. Tyler Johnson is a three-star defensive end and Anthony Hundley has yet to be evaluated. Jack Sawyer is the only five-star defensive lineman committed, and he is a weakside end committed to Ohio State.

*****

TEAM TO WATCH: USC

It is early, and a lot will change between now and the time most members of the 2021 class will sign with a school, but Korey Foreman is the No. 1 prospect in the class and there is a lot of buzz around the USC Trojans. Foreman is from Corona (Calif.), less than an hour from the USC campus, so he is very familiar with the program and its history, and the in-state school is trending well early. Oregon is another school on the West Coast that is in this, and you also have schools such as Alabama and Georgia that are being mentioned as contenders for Foreman. This is a big season for USC, and if things go well between the lines, then things could heat up on the recruiting trail, too. Things look good for USC early with the best in the country.

*****

PLAYER TO WATCH: Lee Hunter

Lee Hunter (Rivals.com)