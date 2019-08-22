Rivals Rankings Week: New 2021 WR/TE rankings
The first update of the Rivals position rankings for the 2021 class are complete, and several the lists expand as more prospects earn spots among the best at their position. When it comes to reeling in pass catchers in this class, Miami is off to the fastest start.
UPDATED 2021 RANKINGS: Wide receivers | Tight ends
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Miami
The Miami Hurricanes have consistently gotten out to fast starts with commitments in recent years, and 2021 is no different. Manny Diaz and his staff have four wide receivers among 12 total commitments in the 2021 class, and all four of their receiver commitments rank in the top 70 of the position rankings. Jacolby George gets a bump in this update to four-stars, joining fellow four-star Miami commit Romello Brinson in that tier. Three-star receiver commits Frederick Eaford and Kahlil Brantley, meanwhile, check in at Nos. 68 and 70 in the position ranking.
Mississippi State is the only other school to boast two four-star commitments in the 2021 wide receiver position rankings.
STOCK ON THE RISE: Jake Briningstool
Although Nashville-area tight end Jake Briningstool’s Rivals Rating remained the same, the four-star prospect rose four spots in the latest update of the tight end position rankings and now holds down a spot in the top five. Briningstool was active this off-season, showcasing his skills at camps from south Florida to St. Louis. That activity has resulted in a wave of new scholarship offers, and Briningstool’s list now includes more than two dozen schools representing each of the Power Five conferences.
PLAYER TO WATCH
The class of 2020 has four wide receivers rated five-stars. The class of 2019 ended with five total five-star wide receivers. In the class of 2021, though, no player has cracked that five-star barrier yet. Washington native Emeka Egbuka is the closest, sitting just one spot off the five-star range. Egbuka is not as big as recent No. 1s Julian Fleming or Jadon Haselwood, but he is an explosive playmaker not too much unlike the last No. 1 wide receiver to come from the West Coast, Amon-Ra St. Brown. The next highest ranked wide receiver is Miami’s Jacorey Brooks, but it will be Egbuka that most eyes will be on this season to see if there is a five-star receiver in this class.