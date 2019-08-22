TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have consistently gotten out to fast starts with commitments in recent years, and 2021 is no different. Manny Diaz and his staff have four wide receivers among 12 total commitments in the 2021 class, and all four of their receiver commitments rank in the top 70 of the position rankings. Jacolby George gets a bump in this update to four-stars, joining fellow four-star Miami commit Romello Brinson in that tier. Three-star receiver commits Frederick Eaford and Kahlil Brantley, meanwhile, check in at Nos. 68 and 70 in the position ranking.

Mississippi State is the only other school to boast two four-star commitments in the 2021 wide receiver position rankings.

STOCK ON THE RISE: Jake Briningstool

Although Nashville-area tight end Jake Briningstool’s Rivals Rating remained the same, the four-star prospect rose four spots in the latest update of the tight end position rankings and now holds down a spot in the top five. Briningstool was active this off-season, showcasing his skills at camps from south Florida to St. Louis. That activity has resulted in a wave of new scholarship offers, and Briningstool’s list now includes more than two dozen schools representing each of the Power Five conferences.

PLAYER TO WATCH