Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2026 defensive backs

Elbert Hill

NEW FIVE-STAR AT CORNERBACK

Ohio native Elbert Hill became one of the newest five-stars during this rankings update. The defender is in a different mold from what scouts have liked in recent classes at the position. However, players with his build and athleticism are what NFL teams covet these days. Hill is an ultra-athletic slot corner but does it all for his team. He’s great in the return game and on offense, running by opponents with ease even when they have the angle on him. He has great technique on defense, too. This could be a Big Ten battle among Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon for his commitment.

CAN USC KEEP TOP PROSPECTS HOME IN 2026?

It’s another year with elite talent out West in the defensive backfield. None of the top corners in California signed with USC in the 2025 recruiting class, with two of them heading all the way to Alabama. The Trojans will need to do better in the 2026 class to right the ship. The program is off to a great start with Brandon Lockhart already in the class. The Trojans will have to keep recruiting him hard but having his verbal is a good sign. There are two other cornerbacks this cycle from California (Davon Benjamin and RJ Sermons) that USC needs to be in on. If for no other reason than perception, USC needs to rack up wins in the West and especially California.

HOW HIGH WILL BLAINE BRADFORD RISE?

Blaine Bradford

Safety is a position that can be hard to play and be really highly ranked nationally. We had a pair of five-star safeties in the 2025 class – Trey McNutt and Hylton Stubbs – who are ranked Nos. 21 and 23 nationally. Those are great rankings but as good as they are, it’s tough to crack the top 10 as a safety. However, Blaine Bradford currently sits as the No. 9 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250. When you turn on his film, its easy to see why. He’s got verified 4.4 speed and that speed translates to the field, too. Bradford is an excellent tackler in space that isn’t afraid to get physical. He has some of the best defensive film I saw this season. It’ll be interesting to see how high he continues to climb.

THE YEAR OF OHIO CORNERBACKS