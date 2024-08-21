Advertisement

WILL CHRIS HENRY STICK WITH OHIO STATE?

Chris Henry

This is all feeling quite familiar isn’t it? Last cycle we had a consistent storyline of if the eventual No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250, Jeremiah Smith, would end up sticking with his pledge to Ohio State. This cycle it’s another five-star receiver that will get that same speculation. There is a lot of Oregon buzz around Chris Henry despite his commitment to Ohio State. Will this ultimately have the same result? My feeling is still that If wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is there, Henry will be in Columbus.

*****

WHEN WILL DEVIN CARTER EARN HIS FIFTH STAR?

Devin Carter (Rivals.com)

There will end up being another five-star receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. It hasn’t happened yet but my money is on Georgia playmaker Devin Carter. The Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County standout had a wrist injury this offseason that kept him from doing many events. But he could be in for a huge junior season at a new school. We’ll be watching closely as he has the tools and pedigree to be a big-time playmaker at the next level.

*****

QUESTIONS AROUND KENDRE' HARRISON

Kendre' Harrison (Sam Spiegelman)

Kendre' Harrison is an absolute specimen at the tight end position. He’s got a rare blend of size and moves like he’s a smaller slot receiver. His body control and hands don’t match his frame either. He’s a special prospect. But does he want to dominate every time he touches the field? Will he focus on basketball in college since he has high-major offers there? There are several talented tight ends nipping at his heels that could make the battle for the top tight end this cycle interesting.

*****

TIGHT END WILL BE VERY COMPETITIVE AND FLUID

Kaiden Prothro (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)