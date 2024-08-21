PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2026 WRs and TEs

Greg Smith • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@GregSmithRivals

The Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been updated and now it’s time to break down each position. We move to receiver and tight end by looking at four big storylines moving forward.

NEW 2026 POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | Running Back | All-Purpose Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Center

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars

Tuesday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers

Wednesday: New offensive position rankings released | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE rankings breakdown | OL rankings breakdown

Thursday: New defensive position rankings released | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown | ATH rankings breakdown

Friday: New state rankings released | Who is No. 1 in each state?

Saturday: Roundtable on the new Rivals250 rankings

*****

WILL CHRIS HENRY STICK WITH OHIO STATE?

Chris Henry
Chris Henry

This is all feeling quite familiar isn’t it? Last cycle we had a consistent storyline of if the eventual No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250, Jeremiah Smith, would end up sticking with his pledge to Ohio State. This cycle it’s another five-star receiver that will get that same speculation.

There is a lot of Oregon buzz around Chris Henry despite his commitment to Ohio State. Will this ultimately have the same result? My feeling is still that If wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is there, Henry will be in Columbus.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****  

WHEN WILL DEVIN CARTER EARN HIS FIFTH STAR?

Devin Carter
Devin Carter (Rivals.com)

There will end up being another five-star receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. It hasn’t happened yet but my money is on Georgia playmaker Devin Carter. The Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County standout had a wrist injury this offseason that kept him from doing many events. But he could be in for a huge junior season at a new school.

We’ll be watching closely as he has the tools and pedigree to be a big-time playmaker at the next level.

*****  

QUESTIONS AROUND KENDRE' HARRISON

Kendre' Harrison
Kendre' Harrison (Sam Spiegelman)

Kendre' Harrison is an absolute specimen at the tight end position. He’s got a rare blend of size and moves like he’s a smaller slot receiver. His body control and hands don’t match his frame either. He’s a special prospect.

But does he want to dominate every time he touches the field? Will he focus on basketball in college since he has high-major offers there? There are several talented tight ends nipping at his heels that could make the battle for the top tight end this cycle interesting.

*****

TIGHT END WILL BE VERY COMPETITIVE AND FLUID

Kaiden Prothro
Kaiden Prothro (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

At the moment there are 14 tight ends in the Rivals250. There could honestly be more and there are some players rated as 5.7 three-stars who will likely be bumped at the end of the season. It’s a loaded year at the position from coast to coast.

We’ve already seen many of the top prospects in person. So seeing how they develop on Friday nights during their junior seasons will be big for the next batch of rankings.

