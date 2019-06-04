CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

ADAM GORNEY, WEST/NATIONAL RECRUITING ANALYST

Johnny Wilson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Wilson is a physical freak show who many believe might grow into a tight end, but he has the athleticism and playmaking ability to remain as a huge outside receiver who will be a mismatch problem for all cornerbacks.

But there are some concerns that need to be addressed: Over the past few seasons, Wilson’s stats have declined slightly. I understand that Calabasas’ receiving corps was incredibly loaded last season, so the ball was spread around, but Wilson is skilled enough that he should dominate everybody on every Friday night. That just hasn’t been the case. When we’re talking about five-star receivers, those players are either incredibly athletic specimens who can break big plays every time they touch the ball or athletic big men on the outside - think Julio Jones. Wilson has the physical makeup to be super special but we need to see him dominate at all times, in every event, and especially in games.

With a top five of UCLA, Washington, Oregon, Ohio State and Texas, Wilson is going to have the chance to take over in his senior season at Calabasas and he will definitely remain in the five-star discussion.

WOODY WOMMACK, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST

Reggie Grimes (Rivals.com)