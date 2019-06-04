Rivals Rankings Week: Who can regain their lost fifth star?
One of the most difficult parts of the rankings process is choosing the select few prospects that get the five-star label. Each rankings update, a fresh round of debates is had among the analysts about who should move up and who should move down. In the end, there are always players that add stars and a few that lose them.
But it's not unprecedented to see guys who have lost their fifth star regain it later in the process. Will that happen again in the class of 2020? Today we examine two players who dropped in the rankings this time but have a chance to earn it back in the future.
ADAM GORNEY, WEST/NATIONAL RECRUITING ANALYST
Wilson is a physical freak show who many believe might grow into a tight end, but he has the athleticism and playmaking ability to remain as a huge outside receiver who will be a mismatch problem for all cornerbacks.
But there are some concerns that need to be addressed: Over the past few seasons, Wilson’s stats have declined slightly. I understand that Calabasas’ receiving corps was incredibly loaded last season, so the ball was spread around, but Wilson is skilled enough that he should dominate everybody on every Friday night. That just hasn’t been the case. When we’re talking about five-star receivers, those players are either incredibly athletic specimens who can break big plays every time they touch the ball or athletic big men on the outside - think Julio Jones. Wilson has the physical makeup to be super special but we need to see him dominate at all times, in every event, and especially in games.
With a top five of UCLA, Washington, Oregon, Ohio State and Texas, Wilson is going to have the chance to take over in his senior season at Calabasas and he will definitely remain in the five-star discussion.
WOODY WOMMACK, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST
Grimes is a really tough case from a rankings perspective because everything is there in terms of physical attributes. He's big, strong and fast and tests off the charts. As a former running back, he also knows how to put that athleticism to good use. But as we weigh his potential at his future position, at defensive end or outside linebacker, it's tough to tell if Grimes will be truly dominant as he's yet to show that on film.
Heading into his senior year and at a new high school, he will have every chance to show that he belongs in the five-star group, but for now we felt like there were others with a more complete body of work.