Rivals250 Update: Position-by-position breakdown

Keisean Henderson

QUARTERBACK

Jared Curtis

There are not many changes at the top but by the end of summer – and especially after the Elite 11 and Rivals Five-Star – there could be significant changes. Five five-star quarterbacks remain with a slight change to the list as Houston commit Keisean Henderson moves ahead of Jared Curtis. There are still a lot of possibilities for more five-stars with USC commit Jonas Williams and Landon Duckworth leading the way plus Texas commit Dia Bell could move up quickly as can Miami pledge Dereon Coleman. Louisville commit Briggs Cherry has moved all the way up No. 13 nationally at the position after some terrific offseason performances and rave reviews by 7-on-7 coaches.

RUNNING BACK

Ezavier Crowell

WIDE RECEIVER

Tristen Keys (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

TIGHT END

Mark Bowman

OFFENSIVE LINE

Jackson Cantwell

DEFENSIVE LINE

Richard Anderson

LSU commit Richard Anderson is the lone five-star at defensive tackle and he’s a physical force who carries 330-plus really well but he’s probably topped out physically. Anderson is dominant and four-star Deuce Geralds will be under serious consideration for five-star status, especially with the NFL bloodlines, but we haven’t pulled the trigger there yet. North Fort Myers, Fla., standout James Johnson has moved up a lot in the position rankings but we just need to see him more in person. At defensive end, five-star Richard Wesley showed dominance again at a camp Sunday where he’s just a physical force that looks like Abdul Carter coming off the edge. He’s definitely filling out physically and just dominant at the point of attack. Only having one defensive end isn’t ideal but no one else has stepped up there yet. At edge rusher, Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Anthony “Tank” Jones is the only five-star but there are many to consider. Jake Kreul is the Energizer Bunny with a relentless motor, Zion Elee is lean but has maybe the best burst off the line of scrimmage in the class and Jamarion Carlton is a physical specimen who’s a nice combination of both. More five-stars are needed along the defensive line by the end of this recruiting cycle.

LINEBACKER

Tyler Atkinson

Based on NFL Draft considerations, linebacker is a position that has been dramatically reduced in importance when it comes to the rankings process because they’re just not being picked at a rapid clip by pro teams. That has to play a factor in our thinking and that has been represented as Loganville (Ga.) Grayson’s Tyler Atkinson remains the lone five-star prospect. There will also be some things to consider such as Talanoa Ili and Xavier Griffin staying at linebacker since their height could move them to edge rusher over the long term based on draft trends. Ohio State lean Cincere Johnson could move up much higher and new Ole Miss commit Izayia Williams is a physical specimen and great at the position but five commitments already for him is a concern.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Elbert Hill

ATHLETE

Brandon Arrington