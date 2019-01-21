Riverside Poly defeats Valencia in Heritage Christian showcase
Riverside Poly Bears 72, Valencia Vikings 55Junior guard Evan Oliver had a game high 28 points to power Riverside Poly over Valencia, 72-55, in the Heritage Christian showcase on Saturday.The one-w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news