Saturday Boys Basketball State Playoff Preview

The state finals of high school basketball action in the State of California are upon us. A loaded slate of six boys basketball games with three each on Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento are headlined by Saturday night’s Open Division game featuring Roosevelt led by McDonald’s All-American Braydon Burries .

Saturday’s slate features teams from different sections in each game. In the Division IV game, Fresno Christian faces Priory. The Division II game features Chatsworth and Jesuit. Lastly, the 8:00 Open Division tip is between Roosevelt and Archbishop Riordan.





12 Noon: Fresno Christian vs. Priory in Division IV

A pair of first teams making their first state final appearance start of Saturday’s slate on the boys side. Fresno Christian is 30-6 and advanced to the state final by winning at Granada Hills 50-49 on Tuesday. The Eagles haven’t lost since January 18th.

Priory of Portola Valley is 25-6 and is is led in scoring by 6’8 junior Mate Palotai. The inside-out duo of Palotai and 5’8 junior Jai Gerrodette combined for 36 points in their win over Santa Cruz in Tuesday’s regional final.

The Pick: Priory





4:00 p.m.: Chatsworth vs. Jesuit in Division II

A pair of teams looking for their first state title meet in the Division II final. Chatsworth is 26-8 behind the play of McDonald’s All-American Alijah Arenas. The USC signee scored 44 points in last year’s Division 4 state final at Golden 1 Center.

Jesuit is representing the north and should have a big crowd making the nine mile drive from the school across town. The Marauders of Carmichael are 26-9 and advanced to the state final behind 22 points from 6’6 senior Amaury McKinney on Tuesday’s 66-55 win over Destiny Christian Academy.

The Pick: Chatsworth



