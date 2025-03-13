Saturday Boys Basketball State Playoff Preview

The state finals of high school basketball action in the State of California are upon us. A loaded slate of six boys basketball games with three each on Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento are headlined by Saturday night’s Open Division game featuring Roosevelt led by McDonald’s All-American Braydon Burries.
Saturday’s slate features teams from different sections in each game. In the Division IV game, Fresno Christian faces Priory. The Division II game features Chatsworth and Jesuit. Lastly, the 8:00 Open Division tip is between Roosevelt and Archbishop Riordan.
12 Noon: Fresno Christian vs. Priory in Division IV
A pair of first teams making their first state final appearance start of Saturday’s slate on the boys side. Fresno Christian is 30-6 and advanced to the state final by winning at Granada Hills 50-49 on Tuesday. The Eagles haven’t lost since January 18th.
Priory of Portola Valley is 25-6 and is is led in scoring by 6’8 junior Mate Palotai. The inside-out duo of Palotai and 5’8 junior Jai Gerrodette combined for 36 points in their win over Santa Cruz in Tuesday’s regional final.
The Pick: Priory
4:00 p.m.: Chatsworth vs. Jesuit in Division II
A pair of teams looking for their first state title meet in the Division II final. Chatsworth is 26-8 behind the play of McDonald’s All-American Alijah Arenas. The USC signee scored 44 points in last year’s Division 4 state final at Golden 1 Center.
Jesuit is representing the north and should have a big crowd making the nine mile drive from the school across town. The Marauders of Carmichael are 26-9 and advanced to the state final behind 22 points from 6’6 senior Amaury McKinney on Tuesday’s 66-55 win over Destiny Christian Academy.
The Pick: Chatsworth
8:00 p.m.: Roosevelt vs. Archbishop Riordan in the Open Division
The final game of the weekend should be a fun one between powerhouses from the north and the south. These two teams have a combined 63 wins and 3 losses between them with league, sections, and regional titles among the pair of them.
Archbishop Riordan of San Francisco is looking for their second state title and first since 2002. The Crusaders are 29-1 with their lone loss to JSerra in December. They have rolled through the tough West Catholic Athletic League.
Riordan is led by junior Andrew Hilman, who had 17 points in their win over De La Salle on Tuesday. And Texas A&M signee Jasir Rencher and Cal football signee John Tofi Jr. form a talented 6’6 duo on a deep Crusader team.
Roosevelt of Eastvale is looking for their second state title and first since 2017. Roosevelt is 34-2 with their lone losses to Brennan of Texas and Gonzaga of Washington DC.
They are led by Brayden Burries, ranked 14 in the Rivals.com 2025 top 150. He had 37 points in Tuesday’s wine over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
The senior duo of New Mexico signee Issac Williamson and Myles Walker form a formidable backcourt tandem.
The Pick: Roosevelt