The state finals of high school basketball action in the State of California are upon us with a loaded slate of six boys basketball games on Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Saturday’s lineup is headlined by SoCal Open Division champion Sierra Canyon and four-star Cassius Stanley.

Saturday’s slate features a trio of CIF Southern Section teams and three teams from different sections in the North.

In the Division IV game, Immanuel of Reedley faces Ribet Academy of Los Angeles. The Division II game features Campolindo of Moraga and Colony of Ontario. Lastly, the 8:00 Open Division tip is between Sheldon of Sacramento and Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth.





Division IV: Immanuel vs. Ribet Academy at 12 noon

Immanuel makes its first trip to the state final. Coach Chris Woods and the Eagles are champions of the Central Sequoia League and CIF Central Section Division 3.

Immanuel (26-8) has four double-figure scorers, led by 6’0 senior leading scorer Jordan Rodriguez, who averages 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and a team high 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals. 6’4 sophomore Winston Williams averages 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds while 6’6 senior Kaleb Daglish averages 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. 6’2 sophomore Shawn Rodgers averages 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Ribet Academy makes its first trip to the state final since its Division V win in 1991. The Fighting Frogs are 26-3 and champions of the Harbor League and CIF Southern Section Division 4A. Ribet’s last loss was on December 21st.





The Pick: Immanuel



