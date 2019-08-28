*****

The video has gone viral of Flowe picking up the La Habra running back, swinging him around and then suplexing him into the ground. It drew a penalty, but Flowe just showed time and again why he’s a five-star linebacker and one of the best players in the country. There is no harder hitter in high school football than Flowe, who plays under control but can still deliver a walloping blow on almost every play. Sometimes, the five-star looks for the devastating hit instead of just wrapping up and moving on but there is little to criticize about Flowe’s work ethic and killer instinct. He was even awesome at running back when Upland needed a spark in the second half.

Foreman moved up to the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 rankings and there will be many discussions and debates about who ends up at the top of that list by the time their signing day rolls around. The five-star defensive end had some flash plays throughout a blowout loss to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, but he did not dominate as expected. Foreman has great burst to the outside and he has plenty of moves to beat offensive tackles, but Mater Dei’s offense runs so quickly Foreman didn’t have enough time to cause havoc in the backfield.

Milton faced a tough task in the season opener - going up against a Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne defense that is stocked with Division I talent, and it’s a swarming group that likes to play fast and physical. The Georgia commit looked good, scored a touchdown and had 133 yards on 27 carries, although his Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan team lost 32-7. For Georgia fans, Milton is a big, power back who can also catch the ball out of the backfield. He might have lost a step of that make-you-miss burst he once had, but in its place is a powerful, leg-churning runner who bounces off tackles and keeps going. In the SEC, that’s needed and Milton has it.

Phillips did not do many events this offseason, but he was fantastic in the season opener. Not only did he have two interceptions, including one that sealed the game late, but he’s fearless at cornerback, hits hard and is an aggressive press corner who makes it tough on receivers all game. The Ohio State commit should fit in perfectly with what coach Ryan Day and co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley want to do on defense. There’s no question he has the speed and physical ability to contribute early in Columbus.

All the things we love about Uiagalelei - his arm strength, his size, his coolness under pressure - were evident in Week 1. So was the one concern we’ve had, and that’s his ability to be consistently accurate and to dial it back from throwing fastballs on every passing opportunity. There’s no question Uiagalelei is a special talent and that’s why Clemson made him priority No. 1 in this recruiting class, but he needs to settle in with his receivers and just deliver it all over the field. He struggled with his pace and some overthrows against a tough Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha defense at times, even though Bosco still routed them. Oregon commit Kris Hutson and four-star Logan Loya aren’t big targets, but Uiagalelei has to put it on them better.

