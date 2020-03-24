Seth Walz-Jones and Syncere Brackett are two prospects ready to shine!
From time to time we plan on publishing brief critiques by Brian Goad on prospects, mainly from the Inland Empire.Brian has been involved in coaching and training for many years in the area and has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news