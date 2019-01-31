Seven offers in for 2021 four-star Devin Askew
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Class of 2021 standout Devin Askew already holds seven offers from high-major programs and more are surely on the way. Louisville, Oregon, St. John’s, Texas, Texas Tech and USC have already pulled the trigger, and the Cardinals, Longhorns and Trojans have hosted Askew on unofficial visits.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Louisville: “Coach (Chris) Mack, he was one of my favorites. I love coach Mack. The thing that impressed me the most is that whenever I got there, we sat down and we watched film on how they play and then they brought out film on me and whenever I saw that and we compared both with how I play and the way that they play, it really impressed me that he would take his time with a sophomore from California to put together something like that. It was amazing.”
Texas: “That is Coach (Shaka) Smart and Coach (Darrin) Horn, I love them both. Coach Smart is just so close with all of his players. I was out there with him and Matt Coleman and it was amazing to see him and Matt talk to each other. It was like they’re friends and it is that bond that he has with the coach, it was amazing to see. It was really cool.”
USC: “It was amazing to get that offer. What Coach (Andy) Enfield and with Coach (Jason) Hart there, they showed me around campus and I went to one of their practices. The way that they practice is amazing. They are all into it and I was there watching Kevin Porter and they make him work. It just goes to show that no matter how big of a player you are, you’re going to be worked hard. It was a blessing to see.”
RIVALS REACTION
Despite the early attention, Askew is taking things one step at a time.
“I don’t pay much attention to it, but it feels great and it just goes to show that no matter where you’re at, you have to always keep working and I am nowhere near finished with working,” he said. “I have so many more things to keep improving upon and get better with my game but is it is exciting and fun. It is just fun to know that I can be better than where I am at now.”
He also is hoping to take a visit to another Big 12 and Pac-12 program in the nearby future.
“I am hoping to go to Oregon soon. I want to see what that is like, and then get out to Texas Tech because they are having an outstanding year this year and I want to meet the coach (Chris Beard),” Askew said.
A top performer at last weekend’s Nike Extravaganza, Askew is a complete gamer at the lead guard position. He is already well-developed in his decision-making abilities and is more than capable of running his team’s half-court offense. He can make shots to the perimeter, score through contact in the lane, create for his teammates and defend either guard position. Thanks to all of these assets, Askew will remain high up within the 2021 Rivals150 and continue to lead a priority recruitment until he comes to his college decision.